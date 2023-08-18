Southeast Asia CRM Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.39 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Southeast Asia CRM Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.56% during the forecast period.

The CRM market manages external business contacts and communication in marketing, sales, and acquisition. It offers software to help end-user industries manage a customer’s life cycle, like sales, customer services, and contact center.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.21 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.39 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.56% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The focus on customer engagement. The development of cloud computing technology.

Who are the Top Companies in the Southeast Asia CRM Market?

The market is highly competitive and consists of several local and international players. These companies are introducing new products and partnering with other companies to increase their market share.

Significant players in the Southeast Asian CRM market are,

Salesforce.com Inc.

Microsoft Dynamics​

Oracle Siebel​

SAP SE​

Hubspot Asia Pte Ltd

IBM Corporation​

Zoho Corporation

Barantum (PT Kosada Group)

Capillary Technologies

Infusion Software Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Qontak Pte Ltd

Deskera Holdings Ltd

Soft Solvers Solutions Sdn Bhd

Tigernix Pte Ltd

Vinno Software Company

Creatio

Sage Group PLC

Insightly Inc.

PT VADS Indonesia

Key Highlights from the Southeast Asia CRM Market Report :

Demand for BYOD and IT Tools Driving Decision-making

Big data technology used in decision-making is being integrated into CRM. Customer service is an important metric in organizations. Companies in the region are using real-time data to offer customized solutions to customers.

CRM data includes the latest contacts, information, etc. Using big data, it is easy to process, store, and analyze massive unstructured data and gain additional insights.

Retail and Logistics to Drive the Market

New players are capitalizing on the growing use of smartphones in their e-commerce business model. Retailers are adopting hands-on methods in analyzing customer data to predict customer preferences.

Omnichannel retailers are at the forefront of developing customer segmentations into core customer profiles based on their shopping behavior.

What are the Latest Developments in the Southeast Asia CRM Market?

In September 2022, Capgemini acquired Singapore-based Aodigy to expand its Salesforce business operations.

In June 2022, Microsoft Viva Sales was launched by Microsoft Corp. to deliver customized suggestions and insights to help sellers connect to their customers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Southeast Asia CRM Market Based on Organization Size, Deployment Size, End-User Vertical, and Country:



By Organization Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small and Medium Large Scale

By Deployment Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cloud On-premise Hybrid

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Services Manufacturing BFSI Retail and Logistics Government Other End-user Verticals (Construction, Not for Profit, Education, Energy, and Utilities, etc.)

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Indonesia Singapore Philippines Malaysia Rest of Southeast Asia



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Southeast Asia CRM Market Report (2023-2028) .

