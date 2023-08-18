Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Average Rates by Revenue Groups and Individual Firms for 525 Firms

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
Most large law firms will raise their hourly rates in 2024, according to the report. This is due to several reasons:
1) large law firms continue to consolidate thereby concentrating expertise amongst fewer firms thereby reducing supply
2) Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active and in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate and
3) Most large law firms are very diversified in terms of practice areas and industry strength and can weather changes in the economic landscape better than smaller law firms which have fewer practice areas and more limited geographical footprints.
The Report discloses actual billed hourly rates for 2019 - 2023. Hourly rates for 2024 are compiled from actual billed rates from multi-year agreements and estimates.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Average Rates by Revenue Groups
- Overall Rates
- Rates by Practice Area
Section 2: Average Rates by Individual Firm
- Overall Rates
- Rates by Practice Area
Firms Covered (PartialList)
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- AlvaradoSmith, APC
- Anderson Kill P.C.
- Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP
- AndersonDodson, P.C.
- AP Services, LLC (affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP)
- Appleby
- AquaLaw PLC
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.
- Bedell Cristin
- Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Berger Singerman LLP
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Best Best & Krieger LLP
- Blakely Law Group
- Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- BraunHagey & Borden LLP
- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
- Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brown, LLC
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Buckley LLP
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
- Butzel Long PC
- Cader Adams LP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP
- Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A.
- Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cranfill Sumner LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Crowe & Dunlevy, APC
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP
- Davis & Taliaferro, L.L.C.
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Demarest Advogados
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, P.C.
- Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C.
- Dvorak Law Group, LLC
- Dykema Cox Smith
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- E.P. Bud Kirk Law
- Earthjustice
- Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC
- Egoscue Law Group, Inc.
- Elkins, P.L.C.
- Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
- Ellis & Winters LLP
- Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP
- Epiq Systems, Inc. - Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC
- Epstein Becker Green PC
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Exigent Partners, LLC
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Farella Braun & Martel LLP
- Farley & Graves, P.C.
- Fasken
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Filarsky & Watt LLP
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
- FisherBroyles, LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Goulston & Storrs PC
- Grant Thornton LLP
- Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody P.C.
- Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP
- GrayRobinson, P.A.
- Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC
- Greenberg Costle, PC
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Grier Wright Martinez PA
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
- Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.
- Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC
- Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.
- Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP
- Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Johnson & Mulroony, P.C.
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kean Miller LLP
- Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL
- Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C.
- Keller Benvenutti Kim LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C.
- Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP
- Kidman Gagen Law, LLP
- Killeen & Stern, PC
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kirton McConkie PC
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP
- Lashly & Baer, P.C.
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Law Office of Dean P. Sperling
- Leason Ellis LLP
- LeClairRyan PLLC
- Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Rice LLC
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP
- Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Nossaman LLP
- Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP
- Nyemaster Goode, P.C.
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Otterbourg P.C.
- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
- Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Parkins & Rubio LLP
- Parkins Lee & Rubio LLP
- Parsons Behle & Latimer
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Pierce Atwood LLP
- Pillsbury & Coleman, LLP
- Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.
- Reed Smith LLP
- Riemer & Braunstein LLP
- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sherman & Howard L.L.C.
- Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A.
- Shipman & Goodwin LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Sirote & Permutt, PC
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith, LLP
- Somach Simmons & Dunn
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Thompson Ostler & Olsen
- Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
- Torys, LLP
- Traurig Law LLC
- Trenam Law
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Tucker Arensberg, P.C.
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Turner Boyd
- Ulmer & Berne LLP
- Van Ness Feldman, PC
- Varnum LLP
- Venable LLP
- Verrill Dana LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Wagner Kirkman Blaine Klomparens & Youmans, LLP
- Wagner Zemming Christensen, LLP
- Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC
- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP
