Ocular Implants Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 5.44%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 21.35 Billion by 2030

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Intraocular Lenses, Ocular Prosthesis, Glaucoma Implants, And Others), By Application (Aesthetic Purpose, Drug Delivery, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculoplasty, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, And Others), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global ocular implants market size & share was worth at around USD 13.97 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.44% and is anticipated to reach over USD 21.35 billion by 2030.”

Ocular Implants Market Overview:

Ocular implants are utilised in surgical procedures involving the replacement of an injured eye or the enhancement of visual acuity. There are a variety of implant types available on the market for the treatment of various ocular disorders. Implants such as glaucoma surgery implants, intraocular lenses, and corneal implants are used to treat injured or absent eyes. According to the eye's measurements, prosthetic eyeballs are made available.

As per the analysis, the Ocular Implants market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.44% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Ocular Implants market size was worth around USD 13.97 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 21.35 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The increasing elderly population contributes to the expansion of the ocular implants market.

The absence of qualified experts who deal with implantation operations and the potential negative effects of eye implants are factors that are limiting the market growth for ocular implants.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Global Ocular Implants Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The factors that are contributing to the growth of the ocular implants market are the growing geriatric population, the increasing cases of the cataract development which is mostly in the patients that are above the age of 65. In the coming years, the market will grow positively owing to the technological advancements that are made in the implants such as the multifocal intraocular lens technology and the increase in the awareness rate about the aesthetics in the younger group of the population will fuel the market for ocular implants.

The factors that are restraining the growth of the ocular implants market are the lack of the skilled professionals that deal with the implantation procedures and the side effects that may occur due to the eye implants.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ocular implants Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global ocular implants market include;

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Staar Surgical

Johnson & Johnson Services

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Morcher® GmbH

Ocular Implants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the ocular implants is fragmented into implant type, application, and the end-user industry.

On the basis of implant type, the global market is segregated into corneal implants, orbital implants, intraocular lenses, ocular prosthesis, glaucoma implants, and others. The intraocular lenses segment is sub-segmented into anterior chamber IOL, multifocal IOL, aspheric IOL, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into aesthetic purpose, drug delivery, glaucoma surgery, oculoplasty, age-related macular degeneration, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into specialty eye clinics, hospitals, and eye institutes.

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional study, the global market for the ocular implants is diversified into Eastern Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Western Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The regional markets that are having a wide range of opportunities in the ocular implants market are the North America and Europe. These markets are developing due to the factors such as the increased number of the market players in the developed regions and the growing cases of the eye surgeries. The market players are focusing both on the developing and the developed regions in order to explore all the untapped opportunities. In the coming years, the ocular market will grow significantly owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and the positive patient demographics.

Recent Industry Developments:

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Ocular Implants industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Ocular Implants Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Ocular Implants Industry?

What segments does the Ocular Implants Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ocular Implants Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.97 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 21.35 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.44% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Staar Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Morcher® GmbH., and others. Segments Covered By Product types,By Applications, By End-user, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global ocular implants market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Intraocular Lenses

Ocular Prosthesis

Glaucoma Implants

Others

By Application

Aesthetic Purpose

Drug Delivery

Glaucoma Surgery

Oculoplasty

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Eye Institutes

Clinics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

