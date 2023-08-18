Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Across Livestock Monitoring with IoT-enabled Tags, Fleet Management Solutions & Oil and Gas Industry Pipeline Monitoring

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study describes how the IoT satellite connectivity market is evolving in terms of connected devices and subscriptions. It covers the main drivers and restraints affecting the market, company profiles of the most relevant participants, and telco initiatives on satellite IoT.

The IoT satellite connectivity market is gaining traction worldwide with advances in low earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellation construction and launch. The IoT ecosystem is adopting LEO satellite technology for its advantages, such as cost reduction and new revenue stream creation.

Collaboration between standards, which include low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) and cellular IoT, is propelling growth in the market. Businesses are deploying hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks due to the benefits of dual-mode capability in enabling new IoT use cases in areas with deficient LPWAN and/or cellular network coverage or enhanced connectivity resiliency. For example, proprietary LPWAN (e.g., LoRaWAN, RPMA, and Sigfox) and cellular IoT (NB-IoT) have been integrated with satellite networks in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The IoT satellite ecosystem is developing; however, 84.5% of the connections are with 4 IoT satellite network operators, which are Inmarsat, Iridium, Orbcomm, and Globalstar. In the ecosystem, some start-ups leverage LEO satellites to provide connectivity for IoT devices. Other start-ups use LEO satellites to connect devices with LPWAN (e.g., Skylo offers NB-IoT-based connectivity) or integrate satellite networks with LPWAN technology (e.g., Swarm Technologies delivers satellite connectivity integrating Semtech's LoRa technology, or Ingenu, a start-up, builds LEO satellites to host its RPMA technology).

Other traditional satellite operators offer satellite connectivity for IoT use cases to expand cellular connectivity in remote locations with leading telecom operators (e.g., Intelsat, which signed separate deals with Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and TIM).

In addition, this report discusses the following growth opportunities:

Livestock monitoring with IoT-enabled tags

Integrated fleet management solutions

Oil and gas industry pipeline monitoring





Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IoT Satellite Connectivity Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition

Satellite Communications

Satellites Operate in 3 Orbits

Satellite Orbit Map

3. IoT Connectivity Industry

Multiple Components of an IoT Ecosystem

IoT Connectivity Options

4. IoT Satellite Connectivity Services

IoT Satellite Connectivity Concept

Mega-constellations with LEOs are Gaining Ground

LEO Satellite Network Connectivity Solutions Create Market Opportunities

LPWAN and Satellite Connectivity Convergence

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

IoT Satellite Connections

IoT Satellite Connectivity Analysis

IoT Satellite Connectivity Subscriptions

IoT Satellite Subscribers Analysis

IoT Satellite Network Operator Profiles

Iridium Communications Profile

Orbcomm Profile

Inmarsat Profile

Globalstar Profile

6. Other

Intelsat Profile

Skylo Profile

7. Telcos' Initiatives on Satellite IoT

TIM Brasil's Sky Coverage Initiative With Satellite Operators

AT&T Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Connect Remote Agriculture and Machinery with LEO's Satellites

Telefonica and Sateliot Test NB-IoT and 5G Connectivity Services Using Satellite Network

Verizon Harnesses Amazon's Project Kuiper for Cellular Backhaul and Rural Connectivity

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Livestock Monitoring with IoT-enabled Tags

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Fleet Management Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Oil and Gas Industry Pipeline Monitoring

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Amazon

AT&T

AST SpaceMobile

Deutsche Telekom

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Iridium

Orbcomm

Sateliot

Semtech

Sigfox

Skylo

Swarm Technologies

Telefonica

TIM

Verizon





