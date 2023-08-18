Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Across Livestock Monitoring with IoT-enabled Tags, Fleet Management Solutions & Oil and Gas Industry Pipeline Monitoring

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study describes how the IoT satellite connectivity market is evolving in terms of connected devices and subscriptions. It covers the main drivers and restraints affecting the market, company profiles of the most relevant participants, and telco initiatives on satellite IoT.
The IoT satellite connectivity market is gaining traction worldwide with advances in low earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellation construction and launch. The IoT ecosystem is adopting LEO satellite technology for its advantages, such as cost reduction and new revenue stream creation.
Collaboration between standards, which include low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) and cellular IoT, is propelling growth in the market. Businesses are deploying hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks due to the benefits of dual-mode capability in enabling new IoT use cases in areas with deficient LPWAN and/or cellular network coverage or enhanced connectivity resiliency. For example, proprietary LPWAN (e.g., LoRaWAN, RPMA, and Sigfox) and cellular IoT (NB-IoT) have been integrated with satellite networks in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
The IoT satellite ecosystem is developing; however, 84.5% of the connections are with 4 IoT satellite network operators, which are Inmarsat, Iridium, Orbcomm, and Globalstar. In the ecosystem, some start-ups leverage LEO satellites to provide connectivity for IoT devices. Other start-ups use LEO satellites to connect devices with LPWAN (e.g., Skylo offers NB-IoT-based connectivity) or integrate satellite networks with LPWAN technology (e.g., Swarm Technologies delivers satellite connectivity integrating Semtech's LoRa technology, or Ingenu, a start-up, builds LEO satellites to host its RPMA technology).
Other traditional satellite operators offer satellite connectivity for IoT use cases to expand cellular connectivity in remote locations with leading telecom operators (e.g., Intelsat, which signed separate deals with Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and TIM).
In addition, this report discusses the following growth opportunities:
- Livestock monitoring with IoT-enabled tags
- Integrated fleet management solutions
- Oil and gas industry pipeline monitoring
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IoT Satellite Connectivity Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Definition
- Satellite Communications
- Satellites Operate in 3 Orbits
- Satellite Orbit Map
3. IoT Connectivity Industry
- Multiple Components of an IoT Ecosystem
- IoT Connectivity Options
4. IoT Satellite Connectivity Services
- IoT Satellite Connectivity Concept
- Mega-constellations with LEOs are Gaining Ground
- LEO Satellite Network Connectivity Solutions Create Market Opportunities
- LPWAN and Satellite Connectivity Convergence
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- IoT Satellite Connections
- IoT Satellite Connectivity Analysis
- IoT Satellite Connectivity Subscriptions
- IoT Satellite Subscribers Analysis
- IoT Satellite Network Operator Profiles
- Iridium Communications Profile
- Orbcomm Profile
- Inmarsat Profile
- Globalstar Profile
6. Other
- Intelsat Profile
- Skylo Profile
7. Telcos' Initiatives on Satellite IoT
- TIM Brasil's Sky Coverage Initiative With Satellite Operators
- AT&T Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Connect Remote Agriculture and Machinery with LEO's Satellites
- Telefonica and Sateliot Test NB-IoT and 5G Connectivity Services Using Satellite Network
- Verizon Harnesses Amazon's Project Kuiper for Cellular Backhaul and Rural Connectivity
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Livestock Monitoring with IoT-enabled Tags
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Fleet Management Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Oil and Gas Industry Pipeline Monitoring
