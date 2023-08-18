WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai - Spectacular Return in October

Zhuhai, China, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huafa Group is very pleased to announce that the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, first played in 2015, will return to the Hengqin International Tennis Center on 24-29 October. It marks the return of this world-class year-end professional tennis event to China after a four-year hiatus.

The past five Champions are a star-studded group - American legend Venus Williams in 2015, beloved Czech star Petra Kvitova in 2016, German powerhouse Julia Goerges in 2017, former "Queen of the Court" Ashleigh Barty in 2018, and this year's Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka in 2019.











The WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai brings together the 11 players ranked 9 to 19 in the WTA year-end Singles point standings along with a wild card awarded to a Chinese player. The 12 Players, divided into 4 groups of 3, will play in a round-robin format with the winner of each group progressing to the semi-finals knock out stage.



6 Doubles Teams will also compete in 2 round robin groups with the winner of each group progressing to the Final.



The total prize money for the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai is $US 2.6 million with the Singles Champion earning 700 WTA ranking points.

Brenda Perry, Co-Tournament Director says :

“It is fantastic for the first time in four years to be welcoming back to Zhuhai the elite women professional tennis players from around the world and China. These players have earned the right to compete in the prestigious WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai by ending 2023 ranked in the world’s Top 20. A very special accomplishment achieved by only a few! We look forward to joining with the people of Zhuhai and Guangdong Province in giving a warm welcome back to these elite international athletes on their return to Zhuhai and to China.”



The 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai is hosted by the Chinese Tennis Association and the Zhuhai Municipal People's Government and is operated by Huafa Sports Operations with the assistance of APG Consultancy.



As the only city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area hosting both ATP and WTA events, Zhuhai will continue to leverage its unique geographical advantages to deliver premier international tennis events to the Chinese fans.



Tickets for the event will go on sale on August 28

www.wtaelitetrophy.com and Zhuhai Tennis" or "Huafa Sports" wechat accounts



Official website： https://www.wtaelitetrophy.com/



IG： https://www.instagram.com/wtaelitetrophy/



Twitter： https://twitter.com/wtaelitetrophy



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wtaelitetrophy/



Huafa Sports is a dominant sports operation company located in South China. Its business cross over from professional tennis events operation to road events such as marathon, cycling etc., serving clients not only in the greater bay area but also worldwide. Apart from events operation, Huafa sports is also a professional venue operation company who runs the Hengqin Tennis Center Zhuhai, Wuxi International Tennis Center, and Huafa Aquatics Centre.More information can be found at huafasports.com .



APG is one of the leading event management organizations worldwide delivering high-quality, professional international sporting events, marketing and event management consultancy, athlete representation and sponsorship sales. APG currently owns and operates major tennis events across Asia and provides consultancy services worldwide. Further information on APG can be found at www.apgworld.com or via APG’s social media channels.

















