Safe Fleet Acquires Leading Rolling Tarp System Provider

BELTON, Mo., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Fleet, the leading supplier of safety solutions for fleet vehicles, has extended its tarp system capabilities with the acquisition of Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions, an industry-leading provider of rolling tarpaulin systems for flatbed and platform trailers.



Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions is a leading designer, manufacturer, installer and servicer of innovative rolling tarpaulin systems and replacement parts. Merlot’s unique segmented design provides the industry’s highest level of durability and lowest lifetime costs for fleets of all sizes and for truck and trailer owner/operators. For over sixty years, Merlot has set an industry standard in helping protect and secure valuable cargo and minimize risks to drivers and roadways with tarpaulin solutions. Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions is a premium brand with a long-standing reputation. Its Vango rolling tarp systems are the most functional, most durable, easiest-to-operate, and simplest to maintain systems on America’s highways, making it a natural fit within Safe Fleet Commercial Vehicle Group’s existing tarp system portfolio that includes automated and semi-automated system brands such as Roll-Rite and Pulltarps.

“Merlot is a perfect addition to our existing tarping systems business, adding breadth to our product portfolio to serve a key commercial vehicle market segment,” says John R. Knox, Safe Fleet Chairman & CEO. “Their innovative products combined with exceptional installation and aftermarket parts and service support will add to the Safe Fleet value proposition for commercial vehicle fleets and operators.”

“We are excited to join Safe Fleet,” says Robert Schwab, President of Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions. “With Safe Fleet’s investment in the Merlot platform, we will continue to enhance our industry leading service to fleets and dealers while expanding our geographic reach.”

Merlot Vango is located in Verona, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh and the existing leadership team will continue to manage the business post-acquisition.

About Safe Fleet

Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet is the leading provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. They are committed to saving lives, preventing injuries, and making fleets more productive. Their best-of-breed smart solutions form an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type – School Bus, Transit, Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Work Truck, Truck & Trailer, Construction, Agriculture, Waste & Recycling, Industrial and Military. With a broad portfolio of market-leading brands, 1,800 employees, 15 manufacturing locations and 12 service centers, Safe Fleet continues to innovate and deliver the smart safety solutions that fleets need to survive and thrive in a changing world – and ensure that drivers, passengers, and everyone around them arrive home safely. Safe Fleet is driving safety forward for today’s and tomorrow’s fleets. For more information visit www.safefleet.net. Safe Fleet is a portfolio company of Oak Hill Capital Partners.

About Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions

Since 1960, Merlot has built a strong reputation for constructing innovative tarping systems from only the highest quality materials. Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions is a leader in today's tarpaulin industry, meeting the needs of its customers in both quality and customer satisfaction. From their main facility in Pittsburgh, PA, Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions supplies its national dealers and distributors and stock warehouses with superior tarpaulin products. Rolling tarp systems have replaced side kits as the preferred method for covering flatbed freight. The Vango rolling tarp system from Merlot Vango Tarping Solutions is fast becoming the #1 rolling tarp system on the market today. The Vango has earned the reputation as the most durable and easy-to-operate rolling tarp system on America's highways. For more information, visit www.merlottarp.com.

About Oak Hill Capital Partners

Oak Hill is a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle-market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: Media & Communications, Industrials, Services, and Consumer. The Firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation in partnership with management to build franchises of lasting value. Since 1986, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 400 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

