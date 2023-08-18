Breast Imaging Technologies Market to Surpass 9 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Advancements in Imaging Technologies

Westford,USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing incidence of breast cancer worldwide emphasizes the requirement for robust screening and diagnostic solutions. Breast imaging technologies are pivotal in the early detection and precise evaluation of breast conditions. This aligns with the escalating demand for effective breast cancer management, propelling the growth of the breast imaging technologies market .

Growing awareness about breast cancer and proactive screening initiatives encourage women to undergo regular breast examinations. Healthcare organizations and governments are promoting mammography and other breast imaging technologies as effective tools for early detection, contributing to the expansion of the breast imaging technologies market.

Prominent Players in the Breast Imaging Technologies Market

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Allengers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Dilon Technologies Inc.

Planmed Oy

CMR Naviscan Corporation

Metaltronica S.p.A

SonoCiné, Inc.

Micrima Limited

SuperSonic Imagine

iCAD, Inc.

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Planmeca Group

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Ionizing Technology Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to High Diagnostic Accuracy

Ionizing technology segment is witnessing rapid growth due to its high diagnostic accuracy and ability to detect early-stage breast abnormalities. Its capacity to provide detailed images and aid in identifying subtle changes in breast tissue contributes significantly to its increasing adoption, driving the growth of the breast imaging technologies market.

Asia Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing market for breast imaging technologies due to increasing awareness about breast health and rising incidences of breast cancer. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and government initiatives for early cancer detection contribute to the region's growth. Expanding access to advanced diagnostic solutions in this region drives breast imaging technologies market expansion.

Hospital Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Comprehensive Diagnostic Capabilities

Hospital segment is poised to dominate the breast imaging technologies market due to the comprehensive diagnostic capabilities and advanced facilities available in medical institutions. Hospitals offer a wide range of breast imaging services catering to a diverse patient base, including mammography, ultrasound, and MRI. The ability to provide integrated care and access to specialized medical professionals further solidifies hospitals as a dominant segment in this market.

North America is a dominant region in the breast imaging technologies market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread awareness campaigns, and high prevalence of breast cancer cases. Leading technologies and well-established healthcare facilities contribute to the region's prominence in early detection and comprehensive breast health management.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the breast imaging technologies market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Breast Imaging Technologies Market

In 2022,DetectedX and GE Healthcare collaborated in an educational initiative to improve access to DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Platform. The partnership seeks to elevate global standards in diagnostic accuracy by providing online self-assessment modules. These modules focus on enhancing radiologists' skills in accurately diagnosing breast lesions through 2D and 3D mammography, resulting in a substantial reduction in recall rates and a 34% improvement in cancer detection.

Recently, Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) led a European project called QUSTom (Quantitative Ultrasound Stochastic Tomography). This initiative strives to create an innovative medical imaging method using ultrasound and supercomputing. The goal is to complement or potentially substitute existing X-ray-based procedures, such as mammograms, with advanced imaging techniques.

