Global Trading Card Game Market Size Is Set to Achieve $11.57 Billion by 2030 with a 7.69% CAGR | Deal of Destiny

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Trading Card Game Market By Age-Type (Adult And Teenagers), By Card Type (Character Card, Autograph Card, And Image Card), And By Application (Sports Game And Non-Sports Game), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Trading Card Game Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.57 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.69% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Trading Card Game? How big is the Trading Card Game Industry?

Trading Card Game Report Coverage & Overview:

A collectible card game, often known as a trading card game, consists of compact cards crafted from sturdy paper and paper-board. These cards feature depictions of individuals, their associated locations, item codes, and statistical data. Notably, trading card games are linked to diverse sports, and they encompass various genres including the distinct Pokémon game that sets it apart from conventional sports-themed trading card games. Remarkably, trading card games hold a prominent position within the realm of card gaming. Furthermore, among sports-themed trading card games, baseball stands out as the most prevalent .

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/trading-card-game-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 216+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Trading Card Game Market: Growth Dynamics

Urbanization Surge to Propel Global Market Growth from 2023 to 2030

Innovations within the realm of trading cards are poised to be the driving force behind the expansion of the global trading card game market. The concurrent rise in global urbanization is set to provide a substantial boost to market growth. The discernible demand among millennials for distinctive products, coupled with the escalating popularity of unique trading card games, will guide the trajectory of global market demand. Given that trading card games actively enhance critical thinking abilities, the market for such games is anticipated to experience remarkable growth in the forthcoming years.

Beyond their entertainment value, trading card games are also employed as effective learning tools. They serve the dual purpose of education and enjoyment for players. Additionally, the necessity for social-emotional learning , aiming to bolster emotional intelligence in individuals and students alike, along with the drive to enhance educational outcomes, will contribute to the expansion of the global market's dimensions. The introduction of fresh iterations of these games will play a pivotal role in shaping the market's growth in the upcoming years.

An illustrative example is the May 2023 launch of the new Pokémon trading card game live, which replaced the Pokémon trading card game online. Such strategic initiatives are poised to provide considerable momentum to the expansion of the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/trading-card-game-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.39 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.57 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.69% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Z-Man Games, TCGplayer, Konami Holdings Corporation, Steam Card Exchange, The Upper Deck Company, GameStop, Hasbro Rio Grande Games, Asmodee MyTradingCards.com, Stonemaier Games, Bushiroad, Czech Games Edition, Fantasy Flight Games, Digimon Card Game, The Pokemon Company, Kyy Games, The Game Crafter LLC, Riot Games, Blizzard, Shuffled Ink, The Ace Card Company, Delano Games, Bandai, Bushiroad, Fantasy Flight Games, Cartamundi, Legend Story Studio, Grand Prix International, and Hartgraph Limited. Key Segment By Age-Type, By Card Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Trading Card Game Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global trading card game market is sectored into age type, card type, application, and region.

In age-type terms, The market for trading card games is split into two distinct submarkets: those catering to adults and those catering to teenagers. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the segment consisting of teenagers, which accounted for about 65 percent of the total market share in 2022, will experience the greatest growth in the years to come. The expansion of the market in the years to come may be attributable to an increase in the number of trading cards purchased by adolescents for the purpose of participating in their preferred sports. In addition to this, the popularity of cartoons and sports figures will further contribute to the expansion of the market segment in the years to come.

Based on card type, Character cards, autograph cards, and image cards make up the three distinct sub-sectors that make up the trading card game market worldwide. In addition to this, the autograph card segment is poised to establish supremacy in the global industry in the years to come. In 2022, the autograph card segment accounted for a notable portion of the global industry share. It's possible that the segmental growth over the assessment era can be attributed to the signing of autographs by well-known sports figures on trading card games' on-card and sticker collectibles. This would be one possible explanation.

On the basis of application, The worldwide trading card game market is categorized into segments: sports games and non-sports games. Notably, the sports segment, which captured approximately 40% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to drive prevailing global market trends. The segmental surge can be attributed to growing consumer preference for sports games in recent years. In addition to this, a surge in international sports activities such as the National Basketball Association and the National Football League will lead to an increase in the number of sports sponsors, which will fuel the expansion of this market segment.

The global Trading Card Game market is segmented as follows:

By Age-Type

Adult

Teenagers

By Card Type

Character Card

Autograph Card

Image Card

By Application

Sports Game

Non-Sports Game

Browse the full “Trading Card Game Market By Age-Type (Adult And Teenagers), By Card Type (Character Card, Autograph Card, And Image Card), And By Application (Sports Game And Non-Sports Game), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trading-card-game-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Trading Card Game market include -

Z-Man Games

TCGplayer

Konami Holdings Corporation

Steam Card Exchange

The Upper Deck Company

GameStop

Hasbro Rio Grande Games

Asmodee MyTradingCards.com

Stonemaier Games

Bushiroad

Czech Games Edition

Fantasy Flight Games

Digimon Card Game

The Pokemon Company

Kyy Games

The Game Crafter LLC

Riot Games

Blizzard

Shuffled Ink

The Ace Card Company

Delano Games

Bandai

Bushiroad

Fantasy Flight Games

Cartamundi

Legend Story Studio

Grand Prix International

Hartgraph Limited

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global trading card game market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 7.69% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global trading card game market size was evaluated at nearly $6.39 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $11.57 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to massive demand by the millennial population for distinct products and the growing popularity of unique trading card games.

In terms of age type, the teenager segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of card type, the autograph card segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the sports game segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the European trading card game market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/trading-card-game-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Trading Card Game industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Trading Card Game Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Trading Card Game Industry?

What segments does the Trading Card Game Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Trading Card Game Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Age-Type, By Card Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7454

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is poised to secure a dominant position within the global market from 2023 to 2030.

With a commanding 50% of the global trading card game market share in 2022, North America is projected to maintain its leading stance throughout the forecast period. The region's growth trajectory is propelled by the increasing popularity of trading card games in countries like Canada and the United States. Additionally, the surge in sports enthusiasts and online gaming activities, particularly in the U.S., will contribute to the regional market's expansion. The presence of key industry players within the region will further accentuate market trends in North America. The subcontinent's market growth will also be fueled by a rise in basketball, athletic, tennis, golf, and horse racing events.

In Europe, the trading card game sector is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth is attributed to the rising consumer inclination towards purchasing cards and board games from retail outlets and supermarket stores in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Sweden. Furthermore, the burgeoning trend of gaming cafés for recreational purposes is set to amplify regional industry revenue growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Trading Card Game Market: Prospects

Elevated Investments in Collectible Card Games Set to Unveil Fresh Avenues for Market Growth

An uptick in the capital infusion within the realm of collectible card games holds the potential to unlock novel growth prospects for the global trading card game market. This surge in financial backing signifies an enticing opportunity for enthusiasts of artistic expression, as certain collectible card games of considerable popularity are remarkably affordable, making them accessible and appealing to both younger and adult demographics alike.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/trading-card-game-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market By Test Type (Complete Blood Count, Thyroid Test, Biopsy Test, Urinalysis, DNA Amplification Test, And Immunoassays Test), By Indication (Hypothyroidism, Pemphigus Disease, Canine Lupus, Hemolytic Anemia, Immune-Related Arthritis, And Others), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horse, Live Stock Animals, Cattle, Swine, Fish, And Sheep), By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/animal-auto-immune-disease-diagnostics-market

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market By Storage Option (Private UCB Banks And Public UCB Banks), By Application (Metabolic Disorder, Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome, Leukemia, Immune Deficiencies, And Lymphoma), By Service Type (Sample Collection & Transportation, Sample Processing, Sample Analysis, Sample Preservation, And Storage), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Robotic Surgery Market By Component (Systems, Accessories, And Services),By Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, And Other Surgeries), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/robotic-surgery-market

Bioactive Wound Management Market By Product (Alginate Dressing, Antimicrobial Dressing, And Hydrocolloids Dressing), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Patient Care, Home Care Settings, And Other), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioactive-wound-management-market

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market By Animal Type (Companion Animals, And Livestock Animals), By Molecular Diagnostics (Microarrays, PCR, And Others), By Technology (Hematology, Clinical Chemistry, And Immunodiagnostics (ELISA, Rapid Tests, And Lateral Flow Others), By Application (Toxicology, Clinical Pathology, Productivity Testing, And Others), And Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market

Global Electrophysiology Market By Indication (Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia, Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, And Others), By Product (EP Laboratory Devices, Access Devices, EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, And Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrophysiology-market

Global Terahertz And Infrared Spectroscopy Market By Technology (Microscopy, Benchtop, Hyphenated, And Portable & Handheld), By Spectrum (Near-Infrared Radiation, Far-Infrared Radiation, And Mid-Infrared Radiation), By End Use (Industrial Chemistry, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, And Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology), By Application (Homeland Security, Semiconductors, Biomedical Research & Development, And Non-Destructive Testing), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/terahertz-infrared-spectroscopy-market

Stretch Marks Treatment Market By Treatment (Topical Products, Lasers, Microdermabrasion, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Homecare), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Global Western Blotting Market By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Agriculture, And Biomedical), By Product (Instrument (Electrophoresis, Imager (Fluorescent), & Blotting System) And Consumables (Antibody)), By End-User (Hospital, Research Institute, And Biopharma), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/western-blotting-market

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market By Delivery Mode (On-Premises And Web-Based & Cloud-Based), By Type (Integrated And Standalone), By End-User (Emergency Healthcare Service Provider, Hospitals & Clinics, And Others), By Component (Software, Hardware, And Services), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/computerized-physician-order-entry-market

Global Epigenetics Market By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And Contract Research Organizations), By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments, And Enzymes), By Application (Non-Oncology And Oncology), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epigenetics-market

Global Fluid Management Systems Market By Product Type (Fluid Management Systems (Integrated Fluid Management Systems & Standalone Fluid Management Systems) And Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories (Connectors & Fittings, Catheters, Bloodlines, Pressure Monitoring Lines, Tubing Sets, Pressure Transducers, Suction Canisters, Valves, & Cannulas)), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Hospitals), By Application (Gastroenterology, Urology, Gynecology Or Obstetrics, Bronchoscopy, Laparoscopy, Cardiology, Neurology, Arthroscopy, Otoscopy, Anesthesiology, And Dentistry), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fluid-management-systems-market

Global Bioprocess Technology Market By Application (Specialty Products, Environment Management Aid, Biopharmaceuticals, And Industrial Chemicals), By Type (Cell Expansion, Cell Culture, Cell Line Development, Flow Cytometry, And Virus Infiltration), By End-User (Medical Institutions, Research Laboratories & Centers, And Hospitals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioprocess-technology-market

Global Microplate Reader Market By Application (Nucleic Acid Quantification, Protein Colorimetric Assays, Enzyme Kinetics, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, And Others), By Mode-Type (Multi-Mode And Single-Mode), By End-User (Education, Computer & Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Utility, Biotechnology, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large Enterprise), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microplate-readers-market

Dementia And Movement Disorders Market By Type (Progressive Dementia, Movement Disorder, And Other Neurological Abnormalities), By Drug Class, (Glutamate Inhibitors, Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors, MAO Inhibitors, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Parenteral And Oral), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, And Others), By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dementia-movement-disorders-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?