Massive Multiple-input Multiple-output (MIMO) Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Massive MIMO Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.44 billion in 2023 to USD 17.10 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Approximately 5.25 billion people, i.e, 66.2% of the world’s population, use the internet today. North America and Europe have the highest internet penetration of, 93.4% and 88.4%, respectively. It is believed that 54.4% of all internet traffic worldwide is consumed by mobile phone users. This surging demand for mobile subscribers and online usage is putting a burden on existing networks. To ease this pressure, telecom companies are adopting solutions, like MIMO, to provide uninterrupted services to their consumers with enhanced speeds.



Key Highlights

The technological advancement in network generations like LTE to 5G also creates a demand for uninterrupted connectivity. With the introduction of MIMO in the networks, the market can continue to benefit from existing 4G FDD networks while enhancing the performance of 5G FDD networks. Since telcos focus more on promoting 5G services, it is expected to drive the growth of the massive MIMO market over the forecast period.

The intensity of internet usage has increased substantially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. From online education, work from home to teleconsultation, online shopping demands high-speed internet services. Telecom operators realized the need for high bandwidth, which created the demand for solutions like MIMO for better connectivity.

Wi-Fi and cellular networks employ MIMO technology to enhance a computer’s spectrum efficiency, maximum data transmission rate, and network capability. It only works well with fast-moving devices because the beam-forming process is more complicated and less efficient. Therefore, MU-MIMO does not benefit devices that frequently roam your corporate network.



Massive Multiple-input Multiple-output Market Trends



Increasing 5G Deployment May Drive the Market Growth



Massive MIMO is an extension of MIMO, that expands beyond the legacy systems by installing a significantly greater number of antennas on the base station. Increased number of antennas helps focus energy, which brings drastic improvements in throughput and efficiency for smooth functioning of 5G.

October 2022 - EE, the internet service provider and part of BT group teamed with Ericsson to deliver 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK using the ultra-light radio technology developed by Ericsson. The company claims this to be the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO radio with energy efficient feature reducing up to 40% energy usage, contributing to wider sustainability goals. In the initial stages, EE plans to deploy the equipments in London, there after expanding to more urban and suburban areas.

September 2022 - NEC and Mavenir deployed massive MIMO Orange’s 5G standalone (SA) experimental network. the deployment of 5G SA mMIMO is an important milestone to develop Open RAN and make the switch from virtualized to cloudified networks. Such collaborations will prove the potential of the multi-vendor, cloud-native, standards-based approach.



North America Occupies a Significant Market Share



According to GSMA’s report, the US is expected to have the world’s second-highest 5G adoption rate by 2025. The 5G connections will contribute 64% of all mobile connections in North America and will reach 280 million by 2025. US and Canada are expected to perform well in terms of 5G penetration as operators step up deployments of mid-band spectrum, taking overall population coverage to 92% in Canada and 100% in the US by 2025.

Furthermore, GSMA highlited that T-Mobile is the biggest provider of 5G with 0.9 million FWA subscribers by the first quarter of 2022 and plans to achieve around 7 million subscribers by 2025. The 5G FWA market is also being investigated by Canadian operators, particularly in rural areas.

With most of the telecom companies investing heavily in 5G technology, massive MIMO is expected to witness an increased rate of adoption in this region, during the forecast period.

February 2022 - Parallel Wireless the U.S. based Open RAN company planned to open R&D lab in Canada. With a vision to have a stellar R&D team in Ottawa, the company look forward to develop new products related to massive MIMO, system architecture, radio design and more.



Massive Multiple-input Multiple-output Industry Overview



Due to numerous companies, the massive multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) market is highly competitive. To diversify their product offerings, broaden their geographic reach, and ultimately maintain their competitiveness in the market, the businesses are implementing methods including product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others.



June 2022 - NXP launched Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors to expand 5G Massive MIMO coverage. It will be easy to install 5G MIMO in cities and suburbs with the help of these transistors. These transistors enhance the power needed to drive cellular antennas for communication service providers to offer larger bandwidth of the mid-band to deliver powerful 5G experiences nationwide.

September 2022 - Huawei began the rollout of third-generation 5G Massive MIMO in the Phillippines. The Meta AAU product will increase traffic performance by 37%, and 5G will be accessible to more users with improved upload and download speeds. 5G networks have covered 90 percent of the population in the National Capital Region of the Philippines.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

