Avid Artists Interviews Shine a Light on Emmy® Award-nominated Editors from the Avid User Community

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With final voting underway for the 75th Primetime Emmy® Awards, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) has launched Avid Artists pages in celebration of award-nominated editors and their artistry as seen and heard on popular shows and series across television and streaming services. This new hub reveals previously unknown insights and stories straight from high-achieving, passionate creatives to enlighten and inspire people throughout the editing profession and TV fandom alike.



Profile pages for seven Emmy®-nominated editors are now available: Alexander Rubinow, ACE (Deadliest Catch); Angel Gamboa Bryant (The Upshaws; History of the World: Part II); Charles Little II, ACE (Welcome to Wrexham); Emily Mendez (The Last of Us); Russell Griffin, ACE (How I Met Your Father; The Upshaws); Stephanie Filo, ACE (A Black Lady Sketch Show; History of the World: Part II; Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); and Timothy Good, ACE (The Last of Us).

In addition to earning recognition for ascending to the top of their craft, the majority of nominees in the Emmy® picture and sound editing awards categories rely on Media Composer® or Pro Tools®, the media & entertainment industry’s requisite video and audio editing tools. Their interviews with Avid expose the personal joys and welcomed challenges of collaborating on many of today’s most renowned shows:

Angel Gamboa Bryant, nominated for three awards this year, tells Avid what she loves most about being an editor: “The actual story happens in the edit bay… We’re basically molding and crafting the story depending on how we put the images together.”

Stephanie Filo, the first editor ever to be nominated for work on three different series in the same year, offers a powerful perspective to young people considering an editing career: “We are the final re-write of any script. We’re the storytellers that help put together whatever was written on a page into picture. You have a lot of control of the finished product. You have a lot of collaboration.”

Russell Griffin, the first editor ever to be nominated for two shows in the same year for Multi-Camera Comedy Series, discusses editing with Media Composer: “It’s an enormously powerful non-linear editor with rock-solid fundamentals that have been time-tested over decades, which ensures I only have to focus on the art of editing and not anything else.”

Charles Little II describes how Media Composer fits the way he works: “Media Composer, for me, has become an extension of my body. The trim tool is probably my most-used special weapon that really makes a difference in my ability to tell a story without stopping, to let the story just come out of me.”

Bookmark the Avid Artists pages at www.avid.com/Artist-and-Awards/Awards/emmys-2023, watch the complete interviews, and return often for exciting additions. Follow Avid everywhere on social media for notifications about new stories as they’re published.

Editors wishing to share their personal perspectives on Avid.com may contact Avid Artist Relations.

Matt Feury, Avid’s Senior Director of Artist Relations, said, “Day to day, collaborating with our customer base is nothing less than an extraordinary experience for Team Avid. It’s a true pleasure to present this lens onto the hearts and minds of the creative community for the rest of the world to enjoy during the run up to the Emmy® ceremony.”

The Creative Arts Emmy® Awards and Governors Gala will take place on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7, 2024. The telecast of the 75th Emmy® Awards will air on Monday, January 15 on FOX.

Connecting editors with opportunity

Just like the 75th Emmy® nominees, people who join the Avid user community tap into a wealth of creative and professional empowerment for a lifetime of storytelling success. Aspiring editors at the start of their journey can obtain Media Composer software free of charge through their educational institution by joining the Media Composer for Students program. For all certified users, Avid’s Badges & Digital Credentials program makes it easy to prominently display highly sought-after skills to employers throughout film, TV and music production. These and other community advantages are developed in partnership with the global Avid Community Association, where over 40,000 members at all levels of experience come together to shape the future of media.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

