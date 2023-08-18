Potato Processing Market Set to Soar Past USD 46.99 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Potato Processing market , rising demand for healthier and organic potato products, the growing popularity of value-added potato snacks, increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly processing methods, the introduction of innovative potato processing techniques, growing market for speciality and gourmet potato products, expansion of the ready-to-eat potato meal segment, rising demand for customized and flavoured potato products, adoption of automation and digitalization in potato processing facilities, emerging markets and untapped opportunities for potato processing, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Potato processing transforms potatoes into various food products and by-products through different manufacturing processes. The most common potato products are french fries, potato chips, mashed potatoes, and dehydrated potatoes. The processing methods depend on the desired product and the quality of the potatoes.

Prominent Players in Potato Processing Market

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Aviko

Bart's Potato Company

Cavendish Farms

The Kraft Heinz Company

Idahoan Foods, LLC

J.R. Simplot Company

J.R. Short Milling Company

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

MASH DIRECT

Simplot Australia

Solana Farms

Agristo

Farm Frites

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Limagrain Cereales Ingredients

11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH

Bem Brasil Alimentos

HyFun Foods

KMC Foods

VITO Quality Ingredients

Frozen Potato Product Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Frozen potato products dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. It also offers convenience to consumers as they can be easily stored and prepared whenever needed. They provide a ready-to-cook solution, saving time and effort in the kitchen. Additionally, frozen potato products come in a variety of forms such as French fries, hash browns, and potato wedges, offering versatility in cooking and menu options.

Snack and Savory is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the snack and savory is the leading segment due to the growing snacking culture. In addition, it offers a wide range of snack options, including flavored potato chips, seasoned French fries, and other innovative potato-based snacks. This variety appeals to consumers' preferences for different tastes, textures, and flavors, contributing to the sales growth in the snacks and savory products segment.

Europe is the Leaing Market Due to Strong Processing Culture

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on potato cultivation and processing. European consumers have a high consumption of potato products, including potato chips, French fries, and other potato-based snacks. The popularity of these products drives the demand for potato processing and supports the dominance of the market in Europe.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Potato Processing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Potato Processing.

Key Developments in Potato Processing Market

In July 2023, Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors, announced that it had acquired PPM Technologies (“PPM”) from Stonehenge Partners.

Key Questions Answered in Potato Processing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

