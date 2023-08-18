New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Actuators Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483753/?utm_source=GNW



The rapid transmission of COVID-19 in the Asia-Pacific, the United States, and Europe led to a noteworthy drop in demand for aircraft actuators. There was a consistent decrease in revenues for several aircraft actuator suppliers and service providers across all markets due to the limited availability of equipment, manufacturing shutdown, and late delivery. As the supply chain disruptions subsided in 2021 and aircraft deliveries gradually recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the demand for aircraft actuators is also expected to follow a similar trend and is likely to attain pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

Expanding air transportation services and an increase in the number of commercial aircraft fleets have become essential for each country to enhance their connectivity to the world for superior international transportation activities and economic growth. Therefore, various airlines worldwide are investing in procuring advanced aircraft fleets with lightweight and fuel-efficient capabilities. The growing investments toward the expansion of the fuel-efficient fleets of airlines are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The aviation industry is constantly evolving with respect to aircraft actuator systems. As it is very crucial for aircraft actuator systems to withstand strong vibrations, cold, and heat, various manufacturers globally are working together to ensure that the products are efficient, streamlined, and cost-effective. Over the past few years, the source control signals, as well as power for actuators onboard aircraft, have evolved drastically. Starting with manual sources like cables and rods, actuation technology gradually advanced to hydraulically- and electrically-driven solutions.

3D printing has made the design and implementation of actuators faster, less expensive, and simpler. It also enables the incorporation of all actuator components into a single structure, thus eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. The market for actuators is anticipated to grow quickly once 3D-printed actuators become fully operational in the aerospace sector.



Aircraft Actuator Manufacturers Market Trends



Linear Actuators Segment is Anticipated to Show the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The linear actuators segment will showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Compared to hydraulic and pneumatic actuators, electric linear actuators offer the highest precision. Linear actuators are scalable for any purpose or force requirement. Aircraft manufacturing companies prefer electric linear actuators.

Electric linear actuators can be easily networked and programmed quickly, and immediate feedback for diagnostics and maintenance is available. Electric linear actuators provide complete motion control, offering custom speeds, stroke lengths, and applied forces. Electric linear actuators are quieter than pneumatic and hydraulic actuators. Companies are collaborating to leverage technological aid and expand their market presence.

For instance, in July 2022, Parker Aerospace announced a partnership to further the development of electric flight. Aviation Aircraft engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft. It features electromechanical actuators, electronic control units, and position sensors. The system would incorporate patented eSync technology, which uses a single electronics control unit to command multiple motor-driven actuators installed along the flaps on the wing, saving space and weight.

As commercial and defense aircraft production is increasing globally, aircraft manufacturing companies prefer to install linear actuators due to their advantages. Owing to such factors, growth in the linear actuator segment of the market studied is expected to increase in the coming years.



Asia Pacific is Projected to Show Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investments from India and China in the aviation sector and the rising demand for commercial aircraft due to increased air traffic. In 2020, China became the world’s largest aviation market by seats as capacity. The United States cut almost 30% of its seating capacity due to the pandemic thus, China became the largest aviation market.

For instance, In November 2022, China Aviation Supplies (CASC) officially signed a bulk purchasing agreement for 140 Airbus jets. The order worth USD 17 billion deal comprised CASC’s pre-existing orders. Also, in July 2022, Airbus confirmed the signature of multiple aircraft orders with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines for a total of 292 A320 family aircraft, demonstrating an extremely positive recovery momentum for the Chinese aviation market. Such an immense order for aircraft is expected to drive high demand for actuators to be installed on these aircraft, leading to an exponential rise in market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Additionally, India has also been extremely focused on upgrading its existing military capabilities. The country’s military budget was valued at USD 76 billion, being the third largest in the world after the United States and China. This budget is being used for significant developments with respect to military aircraft for extensive use during the forecast period. Owing to this, drastic new steps are being taken by the Indian government.

For instance, in October 2022, India’s first private consortium for the military – the Tata-Airbus consortium initiated the construction of a manufacturing facility to build the C-295 medium transport aircraft to modernize the Indian Air Force’s transportation fleet.



Aircraft Actuator Manufacturers Industry Overview



The market for aircraft actuators is fragmented, with many players supplying several types of actuation systems for different aircraft programs. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, and Moog Inc. are some of the prominent players in the aircraft actuators market.



Liebherr Aerospace provides mechanical actuators for Airbus 320, Airbus A330, and Airbus A350, hydraulic actuators for Airbus A400M, and electromechanical actuators for Boeing B777 aircraft. The aircraft under development and the new aircraft announced recently may generate new opportunities for the players to grab new supply contracts with the aircraft’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



For instance, in March 2022, Parker Aerospace announced that it was selected by the Sikorsky-Boeing to supply the hydraulic tail actuation system (HTAS), main rotor servo actuators (MRS), flight control modules, auxiliary pumps, and main hydraulic pumps for the DEFIANT X model in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program of the United States. Moreover, players may benefit from innovation by working toward producing lightweight actuators, which may be useful for the overall weight reduction of the aircraft and more fuel savings by the airlines.



