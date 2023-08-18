FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

18 August 2023

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 18 August 2023 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted Patricia Dimond 1,369 Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond) 1,227 Jocelin Harris 4,062

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181