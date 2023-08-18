FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
18 August 2023
Notification of Interests of Directors
The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 18 August 2023 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|Patricia Dimond
|1,369
|Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond)
|1,227
|Jocelin Harris
|4,062
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181