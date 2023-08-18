Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 11/2023
18 August 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Åsa Riisberg
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of Netcompany Group A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 264.00 1,000
DKK 254.00 1,000
|Aggregated information
|
Volume: 2,000
Price: DKK 259.00 (weighted average)
|Date of the transaction
|16/18 August 2023
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
| Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment