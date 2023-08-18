New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Citrate Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483746/?utm_source=GNW

The Calcium Citrate Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.86 billion in 2023 to USD 1.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The market is driven by its varied application in several end-user industries, ranging from its role as an acidity regulator, emulsifier, and preservative in food and beverage to its role as a diuretic and phlegm agent in pharmaceuticals. Calcium citrate has wide industry applications, and it is being used in most regions. An increasing number of millennials are opting for calcium-based supplements. The growth in the demand for supplements and nutrients, particularly among the baby boomer population, is expected to augment the market for calcium citrate. Calcium citrate is mostly found in powder. However, micronized powder witnessed significant growth due to its properties.



In established and developing countries, the rise in consumer purchasing power and fast-paced lifestyles drive the sales of packaged food products. According to a Business Standard article, the demographic dividend, e-commerce boom, and economic growth may all contribute to India’s packed food industry doubling in size over the next 5-10 years. In many packaged food items, calcium citrate is a ubiquitous food additive. The popularity of packaged foods, which use calcium citrate to remove moisture from the packaging and extend the shelf life of food products, has also increased due to trends toward healthier eating habits. This may propel the growth of the calcium citrate market during the forecast period.



The growing incidence of lifestyle diseases has led the pharmaceutical sector to witness significant growth. For instance, according to a report published by the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the Indian pharmaceutical sector was expected to reach USD 372 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 39%. The emergence of diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, and tuberculosis have surged the R&D activities for developing highly efficient drugs where calcium citrate is used as a diuretic and phlegm agent for pharmaceutical formulation development. Such factors are anticipated to foster the demand for the market during the forecast period.



Increased Demand for Supplements



The calcium citrate market primarily depends on the aging population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. The aging or geriatric population is one of the most significant target segments for global bone and joint health supplement manufacturers. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing age-related bone diseases, particularly at an older age, is making consumers pay premium prices for these supplements, as they impart health benefits, targeting treatment of a specific segment of the human body. According to World Bank data, in 2021, 17.04% of the population was over 65 years old, while 64.72% were between the ages of 15 and 64. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, almost 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States had osteoporosis. According to the National Library of Medicine, in 2021, it was observed that more than 1033 million people had osteoporosis. These alarming figures have given significant momentum to the market studied.



An increasing number of millennials are opting for calcium-based supplements. Women, especially in their mid-30s, have shown greater interest in calcium-based supplements to maintain their bone health, further fueling the calcium citrate market. The major technological advantage in favor of calcium citrate-based supplements is their high absorption efficiency - calcium citrate does not require any extra bile acids (secreted during digestion) for its absorption. The market has recently witnessed the emergence of calcium citrate supplements in various forms, including tablets, capsules, chews, liquids, and powders due the diseases such as bone deterioration and osteoporosis, The demand for bone and joint health supplements, as evident from the graph, is set to witness a decent growth rate. As it is well-known for bone and joint health, calcium is a main growth-promoting factor.



Asia-Pacific Remains the Largest Market



The Asia-Pacific region is a prominent market due to major economies such as China and India. China remains the largest consumer and exporter of calcium citrate in the region, with several small domestic players offering calcium citrate in multiple grades at competitive pricing. The number of new entrants producing calcium citrate in the country has been increasing over the years, which reflects the growing demand for the compound in the market. The broad spectrum of applications of calcium citrate in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and animal feed, is driving the market for calcium citrate in the country. The compounds’ availability in powder, solid, liquid, and granular forms suits well with every end-user industry, leading to market growth over the years. The region offers huge potential demand for the compound as an additive and preservative in the food and beverage industry. The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is likely to propel the demand for calcium citrate in the region.



Calcium Citrate Industry Overview



The calcium citrate market is highly dynamic and fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market include Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Aditya Chemicals Limited, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Jungbunzlauer, Jost Chemical, and Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG. The market exhibits many private-label brands that collectively contribute to the production boom of calcium citrate, which is one of the major contributing factors to the fragmented nature of the industry. Product innovation, using high-end technology that results in high efficiency of the product in terms of absorption and storage stability, has been the major driving force for the industry, adopted by key players like Jungbunzlauer and Jost Chemical. Partnership is the second-most common strategy players are adopting to gain market share.



