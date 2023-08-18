New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483738/?utm_source=GNW

The Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 107.55 billion in 2023 to USD 167.92 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Companies struggling to strike a balance between ensuring their IT infrastructure functions at optimal performance levels and simultaneously managing the associated costs are increasingly hiring vendors offering infrastructure services. Managed infrastructure services help different industry verticals to focus only on their core business.

These services are mostly being adopted in the IT industry, where cost optimization, emphasis on core competencies, and data security remain significant concerns. However, the recent proliferation of cloud-based technology and technological advancements is the major contributor to this trend.

The proliferation of technologies like big data has further added to the need for outsourcing IT services. Companies can leverage the combination of both Big Data and the Cloud to provide scalable and cost-effective solutions. For example, Amazon’s "Elastic Map Reduce"demonstrates how the power of cloud elastic computes is leveraged for big data processing.

Further, the need to update outdated hardware is another major market driver. According to a survey conducted by Spice works Inc., 64% of the 700 companies involved in the study reported that the need to update outdated information technology (IT) infrastructure and security concerns are the major factors leading to high IT budgets.



In the current market scenario, the increasing dependency on cloud services and infrastructure upgrading activities are the major factors driving the demand for managed IT infrastructure services. In fact, most of the infrastructure developments in the next few years are dedicated to supporting the increasing demand for cloud services.

The landscape of IT infrastructure itself is changing rapidly. Traditional racks of servers stored in cages are quickly disappearing as more companies migrate most or all of their IT services and applications to the cloud. As a result, even investments in traditional IT infrastructure are expected to decline over the forecast period as companies increasingly invest in advanced cloud infrastructure.

Moreover, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index Report, more than 90 percent of all workloads will be cloud-based by this year. Global cloud traffic will represent 95 percent of total data center traffic. Whereas traditional data center workloads and compute instances are expected to decline during the same period. Historically, one server carried one workload and computed instance. But with increasing server computing capacity and virtualization, multiple workloads and compute instances per physical server are common in cloud architectures.



North America Region to Hold the Largest Market Share



North America remains the largest market for managed IT infrastructure services because of the early adoption of technology and numerous IT data centers.

North America has seen a dramatic increase in cloud migration over the years, mostly because of the region’s strong IT infrastructure, laws, standards, and access to technological experience, among other factors. Additionally, the expansion of the cloud migration services market in North America has been aided by the existence of illustrious cloud firms like Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporations, Microsoft Corporation, Google, and Cisco Systems.

The other factor is the high degree of automation and immense penetration of IT applications in several end-user industries, creating a constant demand for IT infrastructure services in the region.



The managed IT infrastructure services market is highly competitive due to the presence of many large and small players. The fragmented nature of the market is leading to acquisitions or a growing focus on niche segments as strategies to scale up. The continuously evolving nature of the services offered has made it imperative for all players to keep investing in new-age skills and technologies to stay relevant and ahead of the competition. This can only be achieved by hiring the right R&D talent and/or by acquiring any interesting start-ups that have the potential to disrupt the space. The major advantage that the smaller players have over the bigger ones is their ability to serve the local markets better because of the presence of their data centers locally. This forces bigger players to go for aggressive acquisitions to enhance their global footprint.



In August 2022, Dell Technology announced the launch of new infrastructure solutions, co-engineered with VMware, these new infrastructure solutions increase automation and performance for businesses adopting multi-cloud and edge strategies.



In March 2022, Verizon Communications Inc. announced the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network to an expected 175 million people by year-end 2022. The company outlined several growth avenues, including 5G mobility, nationwide broadband, mobile edge computing (MEC), business solutions, the value market, and network monetization, with the expectation that these will help the company achieve service and other revenue growth.



