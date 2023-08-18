McPhy Energy: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

Reporting company :

Corporate name: McPhy Energy

Public Limited company ( société anonyme ) with Board of Directors

) with Board of Directors Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble

Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble

Euronext Paris Compartment B (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)

Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights* Gross Net 31.07.2023 27,963,095 29,904,934 28,738,088

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)

