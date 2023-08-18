HAYW LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Hayward Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or the "Company") (NYSE: HAYW) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Hayward investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/hayward-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=43714&wire=3

HAYW investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward’s short-term sales and earnings; (b) Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (c) Hayward’s channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive destocking in the second half of 2022; (d) Hayward’s channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing the Company’s ability to sell to its customers; (e) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Hayward’s projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Hayward during the relevant time frame, you have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

