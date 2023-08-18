New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483725/?utm_source=GNW



As enterprises roll out new technologies, they need to consider and plan for impacts related to workload processing and the availability of critical applications across distributed and cloud environments; hence the need for better workload scheduling software is projected to increase in the future.



The cloud-based workload scheduling software available can integrate, monitor, and operate workloads, perform analysis, and give predictions for the future. This empowers organizations with abilities to tackle problems that can arise in the future and also manage assets.



Cloud-based workload scheduling software helps to improve workload scheduling without the need for human intervention. Sophisticated scheduling and analytical abilities help organizations increase employee efficiency. This is a significant drive for the cloud-based workload scheduling software.



Similarly, the rapid adoption and increasing preference for cloud-based services by various multinational businesses would provide enough new opportunities, driving the expansion of the cloud-based workload scheduling software market during the forecasted period.



However, the ease of availability, and the rapid growth of open-source software, are acting as major constraints for the growth of cloud-based workload scheduling software. The growing need to meet strict compliance and regulations has the potential to challenge the growth of cloud-based workload scheduling software.



During the pandemic, many countries across the globe mandated work from home based on public health safety concerns that drove the need for remote working infrastructure. Therefore, organizations operating at all levels, including government bodies, expected a wide range of potential impacts, such as increased demand for virtual services coupled with rising citizen expectations around the delivery of these services, the longer-term potential for reshaping the government workforce, and the need to provide adaptive and dynamic regulatory models. Thus, such impacts necessitated the cloud-based workload scheduling software for enhanced service experience. Post-pandemic, the market grew rapidly, with enterprises shifting towards cloud-based services.



Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Market Trends



Enterprises Shifting Towards Cloud-Based Services Drives the Market Growth



Enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based services effectively manage costs. Large data management is another problem eliminated due to this shift. Adding to this trend is the growing availability of free, open-source, and highly customizable cloud-based services.



The change to cloud-based workload scheduling software is a trend fast catching up the Small and Medium Enterprises that would like to take up cost-effective alternatives to manage their workloads.



For instance, in December 2022, BMC, one of the global leaders in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, confirmed that its cloud-based BMC Helix solution is offering a choice for modern enterprises exploring ServiceOps capabilities to break down staff, tool, and data siloes on their digital transformation journeys, such as Buchanan Technologies and Mphasis.



The startup culture has increased the demand for cloud-based services, and the proliferation of cloud-based services remains an essential factor for the emergence of the startup trend.



According to Flexera Software, 80 percent of enterprise respondents used Microsoft Azure for public cloud purposes. Amazon, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, known as hyper scalers, are among the largest global cloud computing platform providers. As of March 2022, 80 percent of enterprise respondents stated they had implemented a hybrid cloud in their firm. The transition to hybrid cloud solutions is typically done at the expense of operating single private and public clouds.



North America is Expected to Register the Largest Market



Increasing IT infrastructure and the emergence of new organizations in the North American region have led to increasing demand for cloud-based workload scheduling software.



The growing trend of an entirely automated and cloud-based organization in the American region drives the market. North America pioneered the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, resulting in widespread incorporation. This has led organizations to shift toward hybrid cloud models to ensure the safety of sensitive business information via private cloud while providing a greater reach of applications to employees through public cloud solutions, which is necessary for some applications requiring on-field access. This trend benefits productivity and is expected to continue and grow during the forecast period.?



North America has witnessed an increase in cloud-based workload scheduling software products from the major players and growing new players like Workfront. Asana, Inc., Acuity Scheduling, and Inc., among others.



Further, the region is witnessing an explosion of new cloud tools adopted for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. At the same time, established cloud platforms are pivoting to fit into the new hybrid reality. The large public cloud providers are ramping up tools, including offerings in management, workload scheduling software, computing, networking, and security, to support hybrid cloud operations. In addition, the ongoing increase in demand for cloud platforms based on data integrity and privacy is further expected to increase the workload schedule software market adoption in the study period and enable leading vendors with more opportunities to grow in the market.?



Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Industry Overview



The Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players like BMC Software (Boxer Parent Company, Inc.), CA, Inc. (Broadcom Inc.), VMware, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.(ALA Services LLC). Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their software offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



In May 2022, IBM announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), with ambitions to provide a wide range of its software portfolio as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS. The collaboration between IBM and Amazon would enable clients with rapid and simple access to IBM Software that covers automation, data and AI, security, and sustainability capabilities, is based on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), and runs cloud-native on AWS. IBM Consulting and IBM Security Services may assist companies in developing and deploying contemporary, secure, and intelligent processes on AWS using IBM Software.



In March 2022, BMC, one of the global pioneers in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, chose Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), to power its BMC Helix platform. Enterprise clients will benefit significantly from deploying the enterprise-grade BMC Helix ITSM portfolio on the flagship Oracle Exadata Cloud Service on OCI.



