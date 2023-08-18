CPABC: 295 B.C. CPA candidates succeed in national CFE exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 295 B.C. CPA candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in May 2023. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



Justin Pouliot and Daniel Toonders both made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results. Pouliot also attained the Regional Gold Medal for being the top CFE performer amongst the four western provinces.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“Completing and passing the CFE is a huge milestone for our B.C. candidates, and we congratulate all the CFE passers on their success,” said Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “We are very proud of the dedication and high standard of excellence demonstrated by our 295 successful candidates, in particular, Justin and Daniel for making the National Honour Roll.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“I am immensely pleased with the 295 diligent candidates from B.C. who successfully navigated the 2023 May CFE, showcasing both technical aptitude and professional skills that will be valuable throughout their careers," affirmed Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP, CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. "On behalf of our entire team at the School, I extend heartfelt congratulations and wish these dedicated individuals a prosperous journey in their career advancement.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 39,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.