Jet.AI AI-Powered Charter Booking Platform Available Today in iOS App Store

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced its AI-powered charter booking application, CharterGPT, has been approved for release by both Apple and Jet.AI and is now live in the iOS store. The CharterGPT app communicates with both consumers and charter operators to reduce the time spent by a broker as the “human-in-the-loop,” with the assistance of natural language processing.



“Customers now have the power and convenience of an impressive, real-world application of transformative AI technology that is efficient, knowledgeable and fun to use,” said Mike Winston, Founder and Executive Chairman of Jet.AI. “We’re at the vanguard of bringing AI to the aviation industry. Private aviation is a great place to start where we can control more, understand more, establish credibility and scalability before we expand to broader applications in aviation.”

The next iteration of the app, due in September, is expected to integrate with Stripe for payments.

The CharterGPT app is now available for download on the iOS store and is expected to release on the Android store in the coming weeks. For more information on Jet.AI and CharterGPT, please visit www.jet.ai.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.