Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice USA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATUS). The investigation concerns whether members of Altice USA’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Altice USA in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Altice USA, and whether Altice USA and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.



Altice USA operates as a telecommunication and media company, offering digital cable television, high-speed broadband and ultra-HD video, internet, local news and voice offerings, data, and digital advertising solutions.

On July 13, 2023, Altice USA co-founder Armando Pereira was detained in Portugal as part of a criminal investigation into alleged corruption, tax fraud, and money laundering. On July 15, 2023, Alexandre Fonseca, the Co-Chief Executive and chairman of Altice USA, resigned from the board of directors of Altice USA. On July 17, 2023, Fonseca suspended himself from all executive and non-executive duties at Altice USA. In addition, Altice USA’s U.S. head of procurement, Pereira’s son-in-law Yossi Benchetrit, was put on leave, along with about ten other employees.

If you still hold Altice USA shares purchased before July 2023, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

