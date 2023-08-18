New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483697/?utm_source=GNW

The Behavioral Rehabilitation Market size is expected to grow from USD 248.65 billion in 2023 to USD 304.27 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market. With the sudden hike in the number of COVID-19 cases and increased fear among the general population, there was a growing trend in diseases like anxiety and stress. For instance, according to the scientific brief released by World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2022, the global prevalence of anxiety and sadness soared by a staggering 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The brief also discusses who has been most affected by the pandemic and outlines the impact of the pandemic on the availability of mental health treatments, as well as how this has changed over time. Additionally, in September, the American federal government provided about USD 8 billion in COVID-19 relief funds for behavioral health, primarily through grant programs that can serve those at higher risk. Hence, with such initiatives and the increasing prevalence of mental disorders, it was observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market studied. Additionally, it is observed that the COVID-19 pandemic augmented awareness about mental health, which is believed to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include the growing prevalence and availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation, the advent of online counseling, increasing preferences for partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and rising government initiatives.



Furthermore, as per the report published by Parkinson’s Canada in November 2021, more than 100,000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s, and more than 25 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every day. As per the report published by the Government of Canada in April 2022, more than 90,000 individuals, age 40 and older, are currently living with Parkinson’s in Canada, which includes Parkinson’s disease and conditions with similar symptoms.



Additionally, according to the survey from the American Psychological Association published in February 2021, around 84% of individuals in the survey reported experiencing at least one stress-related emotion, which includes anxiety (47%), sorrow (44%), and anger (39%) were the most common emotions. Hence, with the high prevalence of issues associated with mental health, the market studied is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years.



However, lack of awareness, reimbursement issues, and social stigma of behavioral disorders, majorly in developing countries, are some of the key factors that are restraining market growth across the world.



Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Trends



Anxiety Disorder Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market During the Forecast Period



Anxiety disorders are one of the most common types of mental disorders. Their emotional symptoms may include feelings of apprehension or dread, feeling tense or jumpy, restlessness or irritability, anticipating the worst, and being watchful for signs of danger. Factors such as the growing prevalence and availability of therapies for behavioural rehabilitation and rising concerns about health are expected to boost the market’s growth.? Anxiety disorders are curable, and several effective treatments are available. Treatment helps most people suffering from anxiety disorders lead normal and productive lives. This factor is leading to increased demand for treatment options.?



The prevalence of anxiety disorders is increasing across the world. According to Mental Health America’s October 2021 State of Mental Health in America report, in the United States, 23.7% of people were living with a mental health condition which was a significant increase as compared to previous years. The report also stated that the number of people reporting signs of anxiety and depression since the COVID-19 outbreak reached an all-time high in the years 2020 and 2021. The massive increase in the number of people suffering from anxiety and mental health disorders is expected to boost the market’s growth.?



Additionally, the increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the market. For instance, in July 2021, Happify Health launched a transdiagnostic prescription digital therapeutic called Ensemble, which is used to treat patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Thus, these factors are expected to boost the anxiety disorder segment significantly.?



North America Expected to Hold a Major Share of the Market During the Forecast Period



North America is the largest behavioral rehabilitation market globally, with the United States occupying the major share.



Developed countries, including the United States and Canada, have witnessed the opening of many mental health rehabilitation centers over the past decade, owing to the rising number of people suffering from mental health issues. For instance, according to the CDC data published in November 2022, about 31.7% of US adults experienced mental illness in October 2022. The data also stated that 1 in 5 US adults experience mental illness each year. Synchronizing physical and behavioral patient data into one record and delivering integrated care represents an opportunity for providers to catalyze better health outcomes for patients and communities.?



Moreover, the market players are focusing on new launches in the behavioral health market. For instance, in July 2021, Happify Inc. announced the availability of Ensemble, a transdiagnostic prescription digital therapeutic for the treatment of patients 22 years of age and older with major depressive disorder (MDD) or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Hence, with the launch of such therapeutics for mental disorders, the market studied is believed to witness strong growth in the United States.



Furthermore, there have been increasing initiatives taken by the US government to create awareness about mental health and manage the same in the country. For instance, in August 2021, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the national governing body for tennis, launched a mental health initiative to support the players. Therefore, favorable government initiatives are fueling the growth of the market studied in the region. The Affordable Care Act categorizes behavioral disorders as essential healthcare, which helps cover the major part of the treatments. Thus, such factors are boosting the market’s growth.



Behavioral Rehabilitation Industry Overview



The market is slightly consolidated with a few major players. Currently, many companies are focusing on developing and introducing novel products and services into the market, which are easily affordable and accessible. They are also entering strategic collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market positions. Some of the key market players in the market are Acadia Healthcare, AAC Holdings Inc., Behavioural Health Group, Aurora Behavioural Health System, and Promises Behavioural Health.



