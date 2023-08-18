Major shareholder notification

Reference is made to the press release issued by Coloplast A/S on 21 June 2023 regarding the intention of Coloplast A/S' largest shareholders, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond to co-found a new holding company for the purpose of holding shares in Coloplast A/S. Coloplast A/S hereby announces that on 18 August 2023, Coloplast A/S has received the following major shareholder notification:

Coloplast Holding ApS holds 52.79% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 30.75% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S.

Niels Peter Louis-Hansen directly and indirectly holds 56.54% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 32.76% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. The shares in Coloplast A/S are held directly by Niels Peter Louis-Hansen and through certain holding companies as follows: NPLH Holding ApS owns 62.58% of the share capital and 71.13% of the voting rights in Coloplast Holding ApS.

Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansen A/S no longer, directly or indirectly, hold shares or voting rights in Coloplast A/S, which must be notified under section 38 or 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Instead, Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond holds 100% of the share capital and 100% of the voting rights in Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansen A/S, which then holds 37.42% of the share capital and 28.87% of the voting rights in Coloplast Holding ApS.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

