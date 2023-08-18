CorpStarter Star Show 2023 was Successfully Held at Kennedy Space Center by Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorpStarter™, a New York City-based accelerator for growing companies, held CorpStarter Star Show 2023 - Discover the Universe on August 18, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



Presented by Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., CorpStarter Star Show 2023 offers a unique opportunity to delve into the vast universe, connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, gain invaluable insights into the space industry, and find inspiration for personal growth and investment ventures. Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related businesses through a unified platform, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. The event united visionaries, pioneers, and professionals from various areas of the space industry, creating an unparalleled platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies.

The following featured companies presented at the event:

Featured Public Company

Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Private Companies i n alphabetical order

Artemis Music Entertainment Inc.

Artemis Music Entertainment is leveraging deep ties to NASA and the entertainment industry to build a digital space economy with the Artemis Space Network, a globally accessible commercial space platform connecting people and their digital worlds to the vast opportunity, inspiration, wonder and perspective of outer space through 'Star Songs' and virtual off-planet experiences.

Artemis Space Network beamed the first NFT artwork and music to space to orbit the Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on July 28th, 2021, and has since conducted several 'digital missions' to the ISS including a global 'peace mission' with Ringo Starr and Universal Music in 2022.

Hello Space

Hello Space was founded in May 2022 as Turkey's first commercial pocketqube satellite venture. Its co-founders are Muzaffer Duysal, the former captain of Turkey's first pocketqube satellite team, Grizu-263, and Zafer Şen, the CEO of a leading software and technology consulting company in Turkey. The venture aims to establish a constellation network in space to provide IoT data services through narrowband data transfer.

icMercury

icMercury is an innovative system presented by Interstellar Communication Holdings, introducing an affordable and personalized satellite service designed to delight stargazers and space enthusiasts. Fueled by the PocketQube satellite technology and accompanied by a thoughtfully designed user interface, icMercury is a cheerful and friendly personal messenger to space. It serves as a conduit for communication, exploration, and connection, bridging the gap between Earth and the vast wonders of the universe.

LifeShip Inc.

LifeShip is a community-powered mission to preserve Earth and take humanity to the stars. Our Mission One is a series of messenger probes and DNA biobanks saved on the Moon and beyond. People participate through consumer products to preserve their DNA and memories in space. Organizations add content to the billion year archives. LifeShip makes space exploration accessible to everyone.

Space Tango LLC

Space Tango is an industry leader in automated systems in the pursuit of health and technology manufacturing in space. Since 2017 Space Tango provides facilities to support iterative R&D and manufacturing in microgravity environments. Through an integrated and intuitive approach, Space Tango works alongside its diverse partner base to embrace pathways to production.

For more event details and agendas, please visit the conference website at: https://www.dgipl.com/ic/star%20show%202023-day2.html

"We are excited to embark on a new journey by hosting the CorpStarter Star Show at the prestigious Kennedy Space Center. This event has been made possible through the collaboration and support of attending entrepreneurs, investors, and the International Trade Council, and we sincerely appreciate everyone’s participation," said Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "Through hosting this annual event, our goal is to assist investors to identify new opportunities and promote transparency to cultivate trust within the business community."

About CorpStarter

CorpStarter™ is a New York City Manhattan-based accelerator for growing companies, with an open application process, taking in earlier-stage companies consisting of small teams, supporting them with funding, mentoring, training, and global resources. CorpStarter is known for its signature annual event, the CorpStarter Star Show, which is curated to provide rising companies with access to funding opportunities, media exposure, market awareness, and partnerships.

For more information, please contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Email: info@dgipl.com

Tel: +1-646-801-2803