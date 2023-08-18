Intrepid Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

Denver, CO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid," "we," or "our") (NYSE:IPI) today announced the release of its Inaugural Sustainability Report.



Intrepid’s Inaugural Sustainability Report (“Report”) provides an overview of our sustainability efforts and Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives. The Report builds on our ESG progress after establishing the Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Committee as one of our Board committees in December 2022. The Report can be accessed at intrepidpotash.com/esg.

Management Commentary

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: “Since our inception, being a responsible environmental steward and positive community member has always been at the core of our values and operations, and it is with great pleasure that I present our Inaugural Sustainability Report. We are proud to produce and deliver fertilizer products that have high societal value while doing so in the most sustainable manner possible, and even more proud to routinely be recognized as a leader in mining safety. We remain committed to developing a comprehensive sustainability program and look forward to sharing our progress and achievements in future reports.”

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Forward-Looking Statements

