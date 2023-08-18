DZS Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, announced today that on August 15, 2023, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”). The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on August 9, 2023, indicating, among other things, that the filing of the Form 10-Q would be delayed principally due to the ongoing review by the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors of the Company’s accounting for revenue recognition and the extent to which these matters affect the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting in connection with the need to restate the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Company must submit a plan of compliance (the “Plan”) within 60 calendar days, or no later than October 16, 2023, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and, if Nasdaq accepts the Plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q original filing due date, or until February 5, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable following the completion of the Audit Committee’s review and the restatement.

