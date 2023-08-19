Global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market Size Scaling New Heights With $578.94 Million Projection by 2030, Showing a 4.66% CAGR

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market By Type (Controlled-Release And Immediate-Release), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals And Retail Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 401.63 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 578.94 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.66% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Oxycodone Hydrochloride? How big is the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Industry?

Oxycodone Hydrochloride Report Coverage & Overview:

Oxycodone hydrochloride emerges as a colorless and unscented crystalline powder derived from opium alkaloids. As indicated by the NCBI, this compound results from the reaction of oxycodone with hydrochloric acid. Notably, it functions as an opioid analgesic, serving the purpose of alleviating moderate to severe pain in patients. Additionally, oxycodone hydrochloride boasts both antitussive and analgesic attributes. Furthermore, it is recommended for patients unresponsive to alternative pain management approaches or when non-opioid pain medications prove inadequate in addressing and easing the patient's pain.

Global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market: Growth Dynamics

The global market's expansion stands to benefit from a notable increase in surgical procedures worldwide.

The escalating number of surgeries has led to a widespread utilization of oxycodone hydrochloride as an opioid analgesic to mitigate patient pain. This phenomenon is poised to contribute significantly to the growth of the global oxycodone hydrochloride market. The aging population's heightened susceptibility to chronic ailments and consequent pain further amplifies the potential for global market expansion. Additionally, the imperative to enhance patient care practices and the preference for pain-relieving medications in diverse healthcare settings including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers , and specialized clinics are expected to drive prevailing global market trends.

The strategy of introducing new products serves as a pivotal approach adopted by industry players to generate substantial profits. Such initiatives are projected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global market's expansion. For example, in July 2022, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., a prominent U.S.-based company specializing in anti-inflammatory medications, launched SEGLENTIS®, an opioid agonist and anti-inflammatory drug designed to address acute pain in patients. This strategic move is poised to inject momentum into the production and usage of oxycodone hydrochloride in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 401.63 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 578.94 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.66% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Arevipharma, Saneca Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Noramco, Macfarian Smith, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Taj Pharma, Chattem Chemicals Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Siegfried, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Sanofi Sais. Key Segment By Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global oxycodone hydrochloride market is sectored into type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

In type terms, The global oxycodone hydrochloride market is categorized into controlled-release and immediate-release sectors. Notably, the controlled-release segment, which secured an impressive 55% of the global market share in 2022, is poised to demonstrate the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the upcoming years. This segment's growth trajectory can be attributed to its capacity to regulate the gradual release of oxycodone hydrochloride medications, effectively addressing moderate and severe pain in patients. Furthermore, the preference for controlled release is motivated by the escalating concerns surrounding the misuse, diversion, and abuse of oxycodone hydrochloride.

Additionally, the increasing inclination towards controlled-release oxycodone hydrochloride medication over immediate-release alternatives for pain management among cancer patients is anticipated to further propel the expansion of this specific market segment.

Based on route of administration, The global oxycodone hydrochloride sector is divided into oral and parenteral categories. Notably, the oral segment, which made a significant contribution to the global industry share in 2022, is poised to solidify its leading role within the global landscape in the foreseeable future. The segment's growth throughout the evaluation period can be attributed to the increasing use of orally administered oxycodone hydrochloride medications, particularly in cancer patients, to address pain management in this demographic.

On the basis of distribution channel, The worldwide market for oxycodone hydrochloride is segmented into hospital and retail pharmacy sectors.

The global Oxycodone Hydrochloride market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Controlled-Release

Immediate-Release

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Oxycodone Hydrochloride market include -

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Arevipharma

Saneca Pharma

Cipla Ltd

Noramco

Macfarian Smith

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Taj Pharma

Chattem Chemicals Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Siegfried

Rhodes Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Sanofi Sais

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global oxycodone hydrochloride market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 4.66% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global oxycodone hydrochloride market size was evaluated at nearly $401.63 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $578.94 million by 2030.

The global oxycodone hydrochloride market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of surgeries that has translated into the massive use of oxycodone hydrochloride as an analgesic opioid for patients to relieve them of pain.

In terms of type, the controlled-release segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific oxycodone hydrochloride market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Oxycodone Hydrochloride industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Industry?

What segments does the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

North America is poised to secure a leading position within the global market from 2023 to 2030.

With an impressive 50% share of the global oxycodone hydrochloride market in 2022, North America is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the assessment period. The region's growth trajectory during this anticipated timeline can be attributed to an upsurge in prescriptions for managing moderate and severe pain stemming from conditions like arthritis, bursitis, cancer, and neuralgia. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sanctioned the drug's use for effective pain management. The presence of major pharmaceutical entities such as Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., and EVERSANA in the U.S. will significantly contribute to shaping regional market trends.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific oxycodone hydrochloride industry is projected to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This prominence is underpinned by the extensive patient population in the region grappling with chronic ailments and seeking pain alleviation. Moreover, liberal regulations in emerging economies within the region regarding the drug's application for managing moderate to severe pain are expected to amplify demand for oxycodone hydrochloride in the subcontinent. Notably, countries like China and India are poised to emerge as key regional revenue centers in the upcoming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market: Opportunities

Growing product preference for treating chronic ailments can create new growth opportunities for the global industry

Increased product prescriptions by medical practitioners to address pain in patients will pave the way for fresh growth opportunities within the global oxycodone hydrochloride market. Additionally, a surge in demand for the medication following surgical procedures, aimed at alleviating acute pain in patients, will further contribute to shaping the market's expansion on a global scale.

