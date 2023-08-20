SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NSYE: LYV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Live Nation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 28, 2023, Politico published an article reporting that “[t]he Justice Department could file an antitrust lawsuit against concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” The Politico article stated that the Justice Department’s lawsuit will allege that Live Nation “is abusing its power over the live music industry . . . and if successful, could potentially lead to a breakup of the company.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $15.41 per share, or 15.98%, to close at $81.04 per share on July 28, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .