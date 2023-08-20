Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market to Hit US$ 12.7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is forecasted to end up at a valuation of US$ 12.7 billion by 2033. The North American regional market is projected to account for more than 35% share of the global by 2033.



Rising awareness, a high diagnosis rate, and supportive government measures are expected to drive market growth in North America. The existence of key competitors and a well-planned reimbursement structure also help the market growth. The demand for developed healthcare facilities associated with pulmonary arterial hypertension is being driven by the increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as a high diagnosis rate.

More insights regarding current and future market growth trends influencing growth in all the major and minor regions of the world have been detailed and discussed extensively in this elaborate pulmonary arterial hypertension market research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 12.7 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market stands at US$ 5.4 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2033-end.

Expanding geriatric population, poor eating habits, rising alcohol consumption, a growing number of obese people, and adoption of sedentary and stressful lifestyles are key market drivers.

High cost of PAH treatment and growing awareness regarding the side effects of pulmonary arterial hypertension medications are estimated to be major restraints for market expansion.

North America is projected to account for more than 35% share of the global PAH market by the end of 2033.

Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) account for around 45% of the global market share in 2023.

“Reducing the high costs of pulmonary arterial hypertension medications and therapies should be the prime focus on companies if they want to take their business to the next level,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis International AG

Bayer HealthCare

United Therapeutics Corp.

Winning Strategy

Leading pulmonary arterial hypertension medication manufacturers are focusing on obtaining new financing to fund product innovation and taking their PAH drugs from the development phase to the approval phase and hasten commercialization. Companies should also focus on creating more awareness about the symptoms of the condition to improve the diagnosis rate thereby promoting the demand for their PAH treatment products as well.

Key Segments of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry Research Report

By Drug Class: Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators

By Pipeline Analysis: Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II) Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on drug class (prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators) and pipeline analysis (early-stage drug candidates (phase I & phase II), late-stage drug candidates (phase III & registration phase)), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

