Gold Bullion Market to Surpass 131.55 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Economic Uncertainty

Westford, USA, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, central banks worldwide diversify their reserves by holding gold bullion, aiming to reduce reliance on traditional currencies and mitigate economic risks. The gold bullion market experiences a positive impact as these institutions strategically allocate funds to gold, increasing the demand for the precious metal.

Gold's cultural and ornamental value continues to drive its demand, especially in regions where gold holds cultural significance or is used in jewelry and decorations. As consumer spending and preferences for gold jewelry rise, the gold bullion market benefits from the steady demand for gold as a luxury and decorative item.

Prominent Players in the Gold Bullion Market

PJSC Polyus

Barrick Gold Corporation

Newmont Corporation

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Goldcorp Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Sibanye-Stillwater

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Randgold Resources Limited

Cia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Gold Fields Limited

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Fresnillo PLC

Yamana Gold Inc.

Alamos Gold Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Online Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Convenience and Accessibility

Online segment in the gold bullion market is witnessing rapid growth due to the convenience, accessibility, and transparency of online platforms. Increasing digitalization and e-commerce trends have led to a surge in online gold purchases, attracting a broader range of investors looking to buy gold bullion conveniently through digital channels.

During economic uncertainties, North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the gold bullion market due to increased investment in precious metals as a safe haven. Demand for gold bars and coins is rising among investors and collectors, reflecting the region's growing awareness of gold's role as a hedge against market volatility.

Gold Bars Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Popularity Among Investors and Central Banks

Gold bars remain dominant in the global gold bullion market due to their widespread popularity among investors and central banks. The tangible and universally recognized nature of gold bars and ease of storage and liquidity drive their demand. Investors value gold bars as a reliable form of investment and a tangible store of value in times of economic uncertainty.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant player in the gold bullion market due to its cultural affinity for gold, strong demand from individual investors, and central bank purchases. Economic growth, rising middle-class population, and the historical significance of gold as a store of value contribute to its dominance in this region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the gold bullion market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Gold Bullion Market

In 2022, Gold Fields (GFI) unveiled an agreement to acquire Yamana Gold (AUY) of Canada in a deal valued at $6.7 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold recently completed a merger valued at $10.46 billion.

