Irrigation Controllers Market to Surpass 3.75 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Technological Advancements

Westford, USA, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, escalating water scarcity issues worldwide are propelling the irrigation controllers market , as these systems enable efficient water distribution, reducing wastage and promoting sustainable agricultural practices while addressing growing environmental concerns.

Government policies promoting efficient water resource management and sustainable agriculture are fostering the growth of the irrigation controllers market. Subsidies and incentives for adopting advanced irrigation control systems encourage farmers to invest in these technologies for improved productivity and resource conservation.

Smart Controllers Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Ability to Harness Real-Time Data

Smart controllers are the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation controllers market due to their ability to harness real-time data. Weather-based controllers adjust irrigation schedules based on climatic conditions, optimizing water usage. Soil moisture-based controllers enhance efficiency by tailoring irrigation to actual ground conditions, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific exhibits remarkable growth potential in the irrigation controllers market. The region's expanding demand for irrigation controllers is fueled by a focus on modernizing farming practices and addressing water scarcity challenges driven by increasing agricultural activities and the need for water-efficient solutions.

Sprinkler Irrigation Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatile Application

The sprinkler irrigation segment emerges as the dominant category in the irrigation controllers market due to its versatile application across agricultural fields, residential areas, sports grounds, and golf courses. It's adaptability and broad usage contribute significantly to its prominence and widespread adoption in various sectors.

North America dominates the irrigation controllers market due to its advanced agricultural practices, technological adoption, and water management concerns. Robust infrastructure and a focus on sustainable solutions drive the region's leadership in adopting and implementing irrigation controllers for efficient resource utilization.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the irrigation controllers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Irrigation Controllers Market

In 2022, Lindsay Corporation partnered with Blyncsy, a frontrunner in artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enhance its position in irrigation equipment and technology. As a prominent global player in this field, Lindsay aims to leverage Blyncsy's expertise to advance its offerings and solutions further.

Recently, Rain Bird Corporation introduced a range of WiFi-enabled irrigation controllers, enabling remote irrigation management via a mobile app. These controllers use real-time data to incorporate a weather sensor for automatic watering adjustments, promoting water conservation and cost reduction.

