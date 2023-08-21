CBI ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CHILIZ LABS TO EXPAND ITS AI-POWERED 3D INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM DEDICATED TO FOOTBALL

CBI is developing a virtual world known as the AlphaVerse , which will include an immersive AI-powered 3D interactive entertainment platform dedicated to football and called « Football at AlphaVerse » (FAV).

Fans will be able to enter FAV using the $FAV Token, which will be minted on Chiliz Chain, accessing virtual events, benefits and football-related content.

The partnership will also create new utility and experiences for Fan Token holders on Chiliz’ fan engagement and rewards app Socios.com , who will be able to gain exclusive access and benefits in Football at AlphaVerse





Paris, August 21, 2023 - CBI (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI), a French tech company developing a new virtual world (metaverse) known as AlphaVerse, which is set to launch later this year, has announced that it will integrate Football at AlphaVerse (FAV), its AI-powered 3D interactive entertainment platform dedicated to football, on the Chiliz Chain. The two companies will also work together to bring new utility to Socios.com Fan Token holders in the FAV universe.

Chiliz is the leading blockchain provider for the global sports industry. Socios tokens are utility tokens associated with the Socios.com platform, offering fans the opportunity to acquire voting rights and access to unique rewards and experiences, including interacting with football teams and participating in token-powered fan engagement initiatives.

Football at AlphaVerse (FAV) will be the focus of the Chiliz Labs x CBI strategic collaboration. FAV is an AI-powered 3D interactive entertainment platform dedicated to football and developed by CBI under official licenses granted by football clubs. Many leading clubs from around the world such as Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and São Paulo FC, Norwich City FC, Cardiff City FC have already signed up up to be part of the FAV ecosystem, with details to be revealed in calendar Q4 of 2023 and early 2024, when FAV and the various fanzones open.

In FAV, players can EXPLORE environments dedicated to football and to such clubs, meet other fans, create and discover exclusive content, allowing Football at AlphaVerse to become an all inclusive world for football enthusiasts from around the globe. Players can PLAY mini-games, solo or multiplayer, and collect in-game rewards. Players will also receive unique and personalized experiences, as it is a world created By the players - For the players. FAV will reward and celebrate the most active fans, players and creators. Players can COLLECT many NFTs, based on trophies, events, seats in 3D reproductions of the stadiums. With their in-game activity and the NFTs, players can EARN real-life perks such as tickets for games, jerseys, access to meet-and-greet events with players or “Money Can’t Buy” experiences.

Football at AlphaVerse is a universe where users can also create and share their own content, as they are allowed to stream videos in their own flats to contribute to their communities of supporters.

In Football at AlphaVerse, fans will use the $FAV utility token, which will be minted on Chiliz Chain and on the Binance BNB Chain. The maximum supply is 11 billion units of the $FAV utility token, such units to be made available gradually to the users.

The partnership will also create new utility for Fan Token holders on Chiliz’ fan engagement and rewards app Socios.com , who will be able to play games and compete within the FAV universe and access exclusive benefits, including digital merch and prizes. $FAV Tokens will also be paired against certain Fan Tokens. Further details on the Chiliz Labs-CBI partnership will be revealed in due course.

Chiliz Chain aims to become the home where brands and teams explore innovative new ways to bring fans and communities together through Web3 technology and Fan Tokens.

Continued innovation will drive the growth of the Chiliz Chain ecosystem, with Chiliz Labs - the $50M accelerator and incubator for sports focused blockchain projects - at the heart of this. The CBI partnership sets the tone for future Chiliz Labs announcements, with more Web3 sports projects to be unveiled in the coming months, including rewards and engagement driven community platforms, social gaming platforms, AI-based content platforms, 3D quality digital sports collectibles and NFT ticketing.

Frédéric Chesnais, Founder and CEO of CBI / AlphaVerse said: “Partnering with Chiliz Labs and integrating Chiliz Chain in the AlphaVerse are logical steps for us given the footprint of Chiliz on the blockchain in general, and in the world of football in particular.

“We look forward to this long-term relationship bringing new experiences to football fans across the world.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz said: “Through Chiliz Chain and Chiliz Labs we have developed the infrastructure and support network that will enable companies focused on creating long-lasting, utility-oriented sports projects to thrive.

“This is the beginning of a longer-term strategic partnership with CBI that fully aligns with the Chiliz Chain vision to bring fans and communities together with the teams and brands they love through blockchain technology.”



Chiliz is the creator of Fan Tokens and Socios.com, the world’s leading fan engagement and rewards app. Fan Tokens are digital utility tokens that allow fans to access engaged communities on the Socios.com app, where they can connect with their favourite teams and earn rewards. The Socios.com and Fan Token ecosystem features giants of world sport, such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, S.S.C Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, A.S. Roma and major F1 teams, and continues to grow with more than 2M wallets.

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

ABOUT CHILIZ

Founded in 2018, Chiliz is the global blockchain technology business for the Web3 sports and entertainment industry and the creator of Fan Tokens and the Socios.com fan engagement and rewards app. Fan Tokens are fungible, scalable utility tokens that allow sports teams to connect with and reward their global fanbases on Socios.com. The launch of Chiliz Chain, the Layer-1 blockchain for sports, represents the next phase in the Chiliz mission. Chiliz Chain will lead to greater adoption of blockchain tech across sports and entertainment with teams and brands invited to build next-generation products and services, with all fees paid in Chiliz native token CHZ. Chiliz has over 300 employees and regional headquarters in Madrid, London, Istanbul, Malta, Milan, Sao Paulo and Switzerland. For more information visit www.chiliz.com and www.socios.com .

