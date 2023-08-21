Stainless Steel Market to Reach USD 305.56 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stainless steel market size was valued at USD 204.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 205.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 305.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Stainless steel is made of various components such as chromium, nitrogen, and molybdenum. Rapid growth in the automotive industry is set to drive the market growth. Rising technological advancements in steel due to increasing carbon emissions are also driving the demand for steel. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Global Stainless Steel Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/stainless-steel-market-106481

List of Key Players Profiled in the Stainless Steel Market Report:



Acerinox S.A (Spain)

Aperam Stainless (Luxembourg)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Baosteel Group (China)

Jindal Stainless (India)

Nippon Steel Corporation (Finland)

Outokumpu (Finland)

POSCO (South Korea)

ThyssenKrupp Stainless GmbH (Germany)

Yieh United Steel Corp (Taiwan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 305.56 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 204.07 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 300 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Market Growth Drivers North America, the market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing demand for duplex series of steel in electronic and engineering applications, owing to its cost-effective property. Increasing product consumption in the construction industry will offer lucrative opportunities for the market to grow significantly.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/stainless-steel-market-106481

Segmentation

Cold Rolled Flat Segment to Dominate Due to Its Highly Ductile Nature

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into cold-rolled flat, hot plate & sheet, cold bars & wire, hot bars & wire rods, and others. The cold-rolled flat segment dominated and is set to have the fastest growth as it is highly ductile in nature. Hot plate & sheet is also referred to as structural steel and is projected to be the second-largest as it can be cut and welded to manufacture a more complicated product.

Metal Products Segments Led The Market Due To Growing Consumer Disposable Income

On the basis of application, the market is classified into metal products, electrical machinery, engineering, construction, automotive parts, and others. The metal products segment is set to hold the largest share in 2022 due to growing consumer disposable income and rising adoption of metals in utensils and medical accessories.

COVID-19 Impact:

Steel Producers Faced Shortage Of Steel Due To Trade Restrictions Affecting The Construction Industry

The pandemic of COVID-19 affected the construction industry due to machinery closures, scarcity of qualified labor, factory shutdowns, and shortage of raw materials, due to which production remained closed. After the pandemic, production recovered more quickly in emerging nations than in developed ones, returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/stainless-steel-market-106481

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Growth In The Automotive Industry To Drive Market Growth

Growth in the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the stainless steel market growth. Stainless steel is used in the automotive industry due to its corrosion, high strength, and heat resistance properties. Increasing technological advancement in the automotive industry and rising innovation in electric vehicles will contribute to product adoption. Rising product consumption due to its characteristics in the construction industry to drive market growth.

However, the presence of substitute products, such as aluminum, galvanized steel, carbon steel, and engineered plastics can hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Demand For The Product in China to Drive Market Growth In Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is set to lead in the global stainless steel market share due to rapid development in the infrastructure and an increasing number of technological developments. The market reached a valuation of USD 136.91 billion in the year 2022 with China being the fastest-growing country in the region.

Europe region is driven by rapid growth in the automotive industry and technological advancements. About 45%-50% of steel is being used in the automotive exhaust systems which is further creating demand for stainless steel.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are ThyssenKrupp Stainless GmbH, Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, and Acerinox S.A. The market players have been production capacity expansion, product development, mergers & acquisitions, and market collaborations. In April 2021, Sandvik and BEAMIT Group collectively launched Osprey 2507 super-duplex stainless-steel powder which can be used for additive manufacturing with excellent durability and corrosion resistance properties.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/stainless-steel-market-106481

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Raw Material Analysis Qualitative Information on Grades of Stainless Steel

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Stainless Steel Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/stainless-steel-market-106481

Key Industry Development

March 2023- Jindal Stainless Ltd and New Yaking Pte. Ltd. announced the collaboration for construction, development, investment, and operation of a Nickel Pig Iron smelter facility situated in Indonesia. The company will secure 49% stake with USD 157 million as an investment. This Nickel will be used for the production of stainless steel.

Read Related Insights:

High Strength Steel Market to Worth USD 54.07 Billion 2027 | High Strength Steel Industry Size, Share and Forecast Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Flat Steel Market to Reach USD 830.62 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Steel Ingots Market Will Benefit from Joint Venture Between Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment