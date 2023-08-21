CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 AUGUST 2023 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in July

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced on 20 July 2023. Cargotec repurchased 400,000 shares at an average price of 42.8460 EUR between 21 July and 18 August 2023. The repurchases were based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023 and the shares are intended to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes.



Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 407,043 shares including the shares repurchased.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

