Konsolidator releases two new integrations: PowerOffice and Finance & Operations – Dynamics 365 (F&O)

Konsolidator releases two new integrations with cloud systems already established in different markets: Norwegian accounting software PowerOffice – strengthening our position in Norway, and Microsoft’s ERP system Finance & Operation – Dynamics 365 - targeting larger groups. The releases make Konsolidator more accessible for a large segment of users that seeks a cloud add-on tool to automate the entire reporting process - from the closing of the books to the final group reporting.

PowerOffice integration strengthens group reporting in Norwegian SMEs

PowerOffice is a well-established Norwegian accounting software targeting SMEs. The accounting software helps SMEs by automating the accounting process and focusing on user-friendliness, providing a good match for Konsolidator’s free trial offering. Further, integrating Konsolidator with PowerOffice supports group finance professionals in SMEs by providing a completely streamlined and standardized process by adding consolidation software to handle the process from the books are closed to the final group reporting.

Finance & Operations – Dynamics 365 integration eases the consolidation of more complex groups

Finance & Operations – dynamics 365 (F&O) is Microsoft’s more extensive ERP system, targeting larger groups. By integrating with F&O, Konsolidator can strengthen this segment's value proposition for large groups that already have all the finance processes in the cloud. This second integration with Microsoft allows Konsolidator to tap further into its broader customer base to help more finance professionals maximize efficiency and improve data accessibility, quality, and productivity.

Konsolidator’s integration portfolio now counts 9 integrations

By expanding the integrations portfolio, Konsolidator continues the road toward becoming the preferred consolidation and reporting software for Groups and Auditors with a cloud strategy. With the two new integrations, Konsolidator can now count nine integrations to well-known cloud ERP software in the global market: Finance & Operations – Dynamics 365, Microsoft Business Central, PowerOffice, Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, e-conomic, and Fortnox. See the complete list here: www.konsolidator.com/integrations/

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments: “By collaborating and integrating with PowerOffice and F&O, we reach customers who are a perfect fit for our niche add-on product – by being cloud-ready and having complex consolidation. Furthermore, with the newest ERP integration, we boost the usefulness of our software even further, which is ultimately key to converting and retaining customers.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on critical performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

