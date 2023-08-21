Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is Likely to Exceed US$ 31 Billion by 2031, Recording Over 7% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for AC-DC power supply adapter was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 16.1 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 31.5 billion.



Market statistics are being boosted by an increase in the use of AC-DC power supply adapters in medical equipment. Medical equipment technology improvements are presenting market participants with expansion chances.

Miniaturized medical devices are still being developed, and to operate they need either an extremely low AC supply or a DC source. A single DC output is all that conventional power supply devices with varying degrees of complexity and sophistication can provide, which is insufficient when a very low AC power output is highly required.

Manufacturers are concentrating on designing and developing a multi-output power supply that may serve the dual function of offering DC and AC outputs of varied values for usage on medical equipment as well as for a variety of other applications.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77193

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 16.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 31.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 172 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Output Power, By Application, By End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Advantech Co., Ltd., Artesyn Technologies, Cincon Electronics Co., Ltd., CUI Inc, Delta Electronics, TDK Corporation, Jeckson Electric Co., Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Schneider Electric, XP Power

Key Findings of Market Report

Market statistics are being boosted by an increase in the use of AC-DC power supply adapters in medical equipment.





The freestanding external power adapter type segment retained a commanding share of 51.5% in 2022 in terms of type.





The 25W–100W output power sector maintained the largest share of 33.8% with regard to of output power in 2022.





With a 38.6% share of the worldwide market in 2022, Asia Pacific was in charge.



Market Trends for AC-DC Power Supply Adapter

In 2022, the sector for freestanding external power adapters had the most market share. Throughout the predicted term, it is probably going to continue to dominate.





Many consumer electronics items, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops, and televisions, require freestanding external power adapters. They are utilized in a variety of heavy industrial products, including as measuring tools, military software, and medical devices.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77193<ype=S

Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the AC-DC power supply adapter market in different regions. They are:

In 2022, Asia Pacific had a sizable portion of the worldwide market and controlled it. The Asia Pacific AC-DC power supply adapter market is growing as a result of the expansion of the consumer electronics sector and the profitable presence of electronic component makers in the area.





Manufacturers in the area have significant development prospects as a result of increased digitalization and rising demand for consumer electronics items like smartphones, laptops, multimedia systems, and set-top boxes in nations like India and China.





Consumer electronics items including cellphones, laptops, radios, sound systems, televisions, and small and large home appliances are manufactured and exported mostly in Asia Pacific. During the projected period, it is predicted that this aspect would have a favorable effect on market expansion in the area.





The market for AC-DC power supply adapters in North America is anticipated to grow during the projected period as a result of the region's rapid adoption of smart home technology. The need for AC-DC power supply adapters in the area is anticipated to increase as a result in the near future.



Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Key Players

The AC-DC power supply adapter market is extremely fragmented, with large-scale manufacturers owning the majority of the market share. The most recent market research on AC-DC power supply adapters shows that various businesses are investing a lot in research and development to provide effective AC-DC power supply adapters. The leading players' prominent initiatives include expanding their product ranges and engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the well-known AC-DC power supply adapter manufacturers working around the world include Advantech Co., Ltd., Artesyn Technologies, Cincon Electronics Co., Ltd., CUI Inc., Delta Electronics, Jeckson Electric Co., Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Schneider Electric, TDK Corporation, and XP Power.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for AC-DC power supply adapter are:

Transphorm Inc. unveiled a portable 240W power adapter reference model in January 2023. This reference design is intended to streamline and speed up the development of power systems for products including rapid chargers, medical power supplies, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, high-power density AC-to-DC power supplies, as well as power tools.





Infinix released the Zero Ultra in December 2022 with 180W wired charging to accommodate smartphones. With the included GaN charger, the Zero Ultra's 4500 mAh battery can be fully charged in 12 minutes.





In order to facilitate rapid charging for Apple watch, Belkin International, Inc. confirmed the arrival of the Boost charge PRO 3-in-1 wireless charging station with MagSafe in June 2022. Fast charging enables a 45-minute charge ranging from 0% to 80%.



If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77193

Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Segmentation

By Type



Freestanding External Power Adapter

Wall Mount Power Adapter



By Output Power



5W - 12W

13W - 24W 25W - 100W Above 100W



By Application



Smartphones & Tablets

Computers & Laptops Wearable Devices Home Appliances Audio/Video Devices Medical Devices Industrial Equipment Telecommunication Devices Others (Personal Care Devices, Power Tools, etc.)





By End-use Industry



Consumer Electronics

Healthcare IT & Telecommunication Industrial Others (Automotive, Defense & Avionics, etc.)





By Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





Read More Related Reports:

Medium Voltage AC Drive Industry Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Sales of Time of Flight Sensor Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Infrared Sensors Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com