Baby Car Seat Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 6.3 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for baby car seat was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 4 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 6.3 billion.



Toddler car seats are one example of a device that parents are increasingly purchasing to lower the risk of fatalities and serious injuries in auto accidents. Growing consumer awareness of the significance of baby car seats motivates manufacturers to prioritize safety more throughout product development, leading to increasingly sophisticated and secure car seat models. This affects the market for infant car seats in terms of demand. Repeat business and good word-of-mouth marketing help grow the baby car seat industry and advance the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 6.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Category, Weight Group, Age, Height, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Artsana Group, Britax Childcare Group Ltd, Clek Inc., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc., INFA group, Monahan LLC, Renolux France Industrie

Key Findings of the Market Report

With more people residing in cities and parents being more inclined to transport their kids in automobiles, the need for infant car seats is anticipated to rise.

Governments must create strong safety laws and standards in response to parents' increased product knowledge.

The market for infant car seats is growing as a result of this.

Baby car seat market share is projected to benefit in the coming years from an increase in birth rates throughout the world.

Market Trends for Baby Car Seat

The infant seats, convertible seats, combination seats, booster seats, as well as all-in-one seats categories make up the baby car seat market. According to the market for baby car seats, people choose booster seats as well as all-in-one seats since they are more dependable and secure. These items offer comfort with regard to their seating posture and may be modified according to a baby's weight.



Global Baby Car Seat Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the baby car seat market in different regions. They are:

The market for baby car seats is anticipated to be dominated by North America as well as Europe during the forecast period owing to the presence of significant manufacturers in these regions, the growing awareness of child safety during driving, and the adoption of strict regulations by governmental authorities regarding the use of baby car seats.





The usage of baby car seats is required in North America and Europe until the age of 12 in North America and until the age of 15 months in Europe, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the European Union, and UNECE.

Some nations in South America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific do not have rigorous regulations governing the use of child safety seats. The market for baby car seats in these areas is rather modest. The infant car seat industry has a bright future due to a surge in product knowledge among parents in these areas.



Global Baby Car Seat Market: Key Players

Leading firms are concentrating on growing their reach by offering aggressive pricing in the industry. Some of the leading companies in the infant car seat industry with cutting-edge technical capabilities are Britax Childcare Group Ltd., Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc., Clek Inc., Diono LLC, Renolux French Industrie, Dorel Industries, INFA Group, Monahan LLC, and Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

These businesses maintain their position as market leaders in the infant car seat industry by integrating new technology and making major investments in research and developments efforts.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for baby car seat are:

Radian® 3QXT® FirstClassTM SafePlusTM, which was honored for its design as well as security characteristics in 2022, received two National Parenting Product Awards from Diono. The award-winning extendable width and height, carry straps, and small size of the Monterey® 5iST FixSafeTM were cited as its distinguishing features.





The One4Life Convertible Car Seat, B-Free & B-Safe Gen2 FlexFit Travel System, and B-Lively Stroller were the three products that Britax Childcare Group Ltd. earned Best of Babylist Awards for in 2022. Britax Childcare Group Ltd is one of the major participants in the infant car seat business after taking home three prizes in the baby car seat category.





SensorSafe, a technology solution put in place by Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, allows parents to get real-time safety alerts through their child's car seat. SensorSafe's integrated technology alerts parents in real-time through a smartphone app if any potentially hazardous circumstances arise by keeping an eye on both the child and the vehicle.



The company Clek Inc. specializes in designing vehicle seats with modern metal substructures, crash management systems, and safety features modeled after those found in Europe, including rigid-LATCH systems as well as anti-rebound bars. Clek Inc. runs a recycling initiative in North America and focuses on making recyclable infant car seats.



Global Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation

Type



Infant Seats

Combination Seats Convertible Seats Booster Seats High Back Booster Seats Backless Booster Seats All-in-One Seats





Category



Backward Facing Seats

Forward Facing Seats



Weight Group



Group 0 (0-10kg)

Group 0+ (0-13kg) Group 1 (9-18kg) Group 2 (15-25kg) Group 3 (22-36kg)





Age



Group 0 (0 to 9 Months)

Group 0+ (0 to 15 Months) Group 1 (9 to 48 Months) Group 2 (36 to 84 Months) Group 3 (72 to 180 Months)





Height



Under 50 cm

50 to 100 cm 100 to 125 cm





Price



Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100 - 400) High (Above US$ 400)





Distribution Channel



Online



E-commerce Website Company Owned Website Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Others



Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





