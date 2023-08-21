Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 33





















Company Announcement No 19/2023



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











21 August 2023

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in w e ek 3 3

On 6 July 2023 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 600m. The share buyback programme commenced on 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement



442,800



143,556,218.00 14 August 2023

15 August 2023

16 August 2023

17 August 2023

18 August 2023 10,000

14,000

13,000

12,000

10,000 336.36

333.08

333.72

338.96

334.81 3,363,600.00

4,663,120.00

4,338,360.00

4,067,520.00

3,348,100.00 Total over week 33 59,000 19,780,700.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme



501,800



163,336,918.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 506,061 own shares, equal to 0.89% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment