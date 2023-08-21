Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV (Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) market is projected to reach US$4.7 billion by 2030, with an estimated value of US$1.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The market is segmented based on the weight of the UAVs into "Less Than 25 Kgs," "25-170 Kgs," and "Above 170 Kgs." The "Less Than 25 Kgs" segment is projected to record a CAGR of 19.6% and reach US$2.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. The "25-170 Kgs" segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographically, the U.S. market is estimated at US$322.4 million in 2022, while China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 15.7%, respectively, over the same period. Germany in Europe is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

The Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV market is categorized based on the flight duration of the UAVs into "Less Than 5 hours," "5-10 hours," and "Above 10 hours." It is also segmented based on the application of the UAVs, including "Military," "Government & Law Enforcement," and "Commercial."

Some of the key competitors in the market include Alti UAS, Arcturus UAV, Inc, A-Techsyn, Autel Robotics, AVY, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd., Carbonix, Elroy Air, Height Technologies, Ideaforge, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Quantum-Systems GmbH, and Textron Inc., among others.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces multiple challenges and crises, including uncertainties related to Russia's war on Ukraine, inflation, food and fuel inflation, slower job creation, lower capital expenditure, and volatile financial markets. The year 2023 is expected to be tough for most markets, investors, and consumers. However, businesses and their leaders who can adapt with resilience may find opportunities amidst the complexities and challenges.

