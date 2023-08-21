Cleaning Services Market to Touch USD 151.9 Billion by 2032, Recording a CAGR of 11.90% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning Services Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Cleaning Services Market Information By Type, By End Use, and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032, the industry is projected to grow from USD 61.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 151.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Cleaning Services including window washing, floor cleaning, vacuuming, furniture cleaning, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, and water damage restoration are all included under the umbrella term. Customers in both the commercial and residential sectors utilize these services. Businesses include places like offices, classrooms, dormitories, medical facilities, clinics, grocery stores, department stores, and boutiques. More people are starting to use these kinds of services because they are convenient for their hectic schedules.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11985



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 151.9 Billion CAGR 11.90% (2023–2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers The increasing awareness about hygiene in the workplace and the growing concerns about employee wellness and workplace sustainability Rising disposable income





Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11985



Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Cleaning Services market include

Jani-King Inc.

ABM Industries Inc.

CleanNet

ChemDry

Aramark Corporation

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Sodexo

The Service Master Company, LLC

Anago Cleaning Systems

Among others.





Market USP:

Market Drivers

Individuals and businesses have become more concerned about the health of their employees and families in response to the rise in fatal diseases. This has manifested in increased costs associated with maintaining the cleanliness of the workplace environment where employees spend the majority of their time. Increasing disposable income is also propelling the trend among homeowners to hire professional cleaners for cleaning services.

Increasing concern for employee health and workplace sustainability, as well as a heightened awareness of workplace hygiene, are the primary market drivers driving market expansion. The adoption of cleaning services has increased as a result of the economic recovery, the rise in dual-income households, and the rise in discretionary income, thereby supporting market growth. In addition, expansion in the commercial sector and investment in real estate are anticipated to increase demand for various cleaning services.

High competition, particularly in industrialized nations, is one of the primary factors restraining the expansion of the market for cleaning services. Rapid urbanization has had a positive effect on the janitorial services industry, but a negative effect on the environment due to infrastructure strain. Numerous government waste management initiatives, such as mobile applications for smart cities, influence the market for cleaning services. As public awareness of the benefits of a green and healthy environment increases, the market for cleaning services is likely to continue expanding.

Market Limitations

In contrast, the introduction of automated cleaning machines that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to perform dusting tasks is anticipated to impede market expansion to some degree.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Cleaning Services Market:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cleaning-services-market-11985



COVID-19 Evaluation:

The COVID-19 outbreak increased workplace hygiene and sanitation concerns. With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the progressive reopening of the economy, the need for hygiene measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees increased. In order to prevent and contain future epidemics, businesses are increasing the frequency of sanitization. The easing of lockdown restrictions and incremental reopening of the economy has necessitated the implementation of employee and customer safety hygiene measures.

To control and prevent potential outbreaks, businesses are increasing the frequency of facility sanitation. In addition, the governments of several nations have issued SOPs and/or guidelines that businesses must adhere to in order to mitigate the risk of successive surges of the ongoing pandemic. Not only to ensure the safety of their personnel, but also to avoid legal action, commercial and industrial establishments are obligated to adhere to the established guidelines.

Market Sectionalization:

Type

In 2022, the floor care segment had the greatest revenue share. Floor maintenance is a particularly laborious and time-consuming task in corporate office/manufacturing facilities due to the vast floor area. As a consequence, service providers charge a higher price for this service than for others, such as upholstery and window cleaning.

End-Use

The commercial sector, which consists primarily of office structures, invests heavily in sanitary conditions. The recovery of the construction and real estate industry following a brief downturn in the first half of this decade and the subsequent increase in the number of commercial buildings are the primary reasons for the size of this segment.

Regional Evaluation:

In 2022, the North American Cleaning Services Market held a 45.80% market share. Numerous service providers, especially in the United States, designate the region. The majority of commercial establishments have contractual service agreements with service providers to ensure that their employees operate in a sanitary environment.

In 2022, Europe's Cleaning Services market held a respectable market share. Due to the strengthening economy and increasing number of commercial and non-commercial building construction projects, these services are now more highly regarded. These factors are essentially propelling the expansion of the cleaning services sector in this region.

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Cleaning Services market is anticipated to experience significant growth. One of the primary factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the regional market is the increasing number of units that require routine cleansing for good site management and are still being constructed. In addition, the region has witnessed a significant increase in the number of new commercial spaces in recent years due to government investments in infrastructure development.

Discover More Research Reports on Consumer And Retail Market, by Market Research Future:

Facility Management Services Market Research Report Information by Type (Hard Services {Smart Facility Management Solutions, and Non-Smart Facility Management Solutions}, and Soft Services), By Services (Hard services {Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, HVAC, and others}, and Soft Services {Cleaning, Laundry, Landscaping, Catering, Security and Others}), By Application (Education, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government & Public, Healthcare and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Ame

Cleaning Robot Market Research Report Information By Product (Floor-cleaning, Robot Lawn-cleaning, Robot Pool-cleaning And Robot Window-cleaning Robot), By Type (Personal Cleaning Robot And Professional Cleaning Robot) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor.

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)



Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter