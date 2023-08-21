Global Data Center Power Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, & Vertiv

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a transformative era driven by digitization and data proliferation, the global data center power market is poised for remarkable expansion. Forecasts predict that the market's value will surge from $18.54 billion in 2022 to an impressive $27.02 billion by 2028, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.48%.

The escalating demand for energy-efficient power infrastructure has been ignited by the surging number of data center constructions worldwide. This surge has not only prompted investments but also witnessed diverse trends in adopting cutting-edge solutions, including generators fueled by innovative sources such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generator sets, and more.

In parallel, the prevalence of data center outages has galvanized operators to bolster their electrical infrastructure redundancy, offering substantial revenue opportunities for established industry players. Amid these dynamic shifts, battery-powered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, featuring nickel-zinc, lithium-ion, VRLA, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries, have emerged as prominent preferences.

Additionally, the deployment of 5G services has sparked a surge in edge data center establishments across multiple countries, thereby amplifying the demand for power infrastructure in these pivotal facilities. As the data center power landscape evolves, innovation and sustainability remain the driving forces propelling this sector toward an electrifying future.

The Emergence of Advanced UPS Systems



The market has shifted to adopting energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers.

Further, data center operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes of run time at full load in its data center in Chicago (CH1). The industry also has witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.



Rise in Sustainable Generator Innovations



The growth in power demand from the market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc.

For instance, in March 2023, AWS announced adopting HVO for the backup generator powering its data centers in Dublin, Ireland. Also, AWS has announced to shift to the usage of HVO across all its data centers in Europe. The market also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Operators in some data center power markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.



Adoption of Fuel Cell Generators



The data center market is significantly transforming towards sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. Operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of data center facilities. For instance, Equinix, in partnership with the National University of Singapore, announced its plan to test hydrogen-powered fuel cells as a power source for its data centers in Singapore.



Automation of Infrastructure



The growing concerns about outages and increasing downtime have led the operators to invest in adopting automation solutions for infrastructure. These solutions include software-defined data centers, artificial intelligence, and DCIM solutions.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The data center power market has been growing in terms of the rise in the construction of data centers. Operators are on the lookout for adopting innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Regarding power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments by adopting VRLA and lithium-ion-powered UPS systems.

Regarding UPS infrastructure, the market for UPS systems with 500-1,000 kVA systems capacities is growing. In contrast, the growing number of hyperscale data centers will grow the scope of adoption of UPS systems with capacities of over 1,000 kVA. The on-premises centers will continue to invest in adopting UPS systems with capacities of up to 500 kVA.

The efficient adoption of the most suitable UPS systems has become a critical task for operators and designers, as UPS systems account for 30-40% of the failures in a facility. Lithium-ion battery technology will account for around 40-50% of the market share over the next ten years.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the data center power market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?

Who are the key players in the global data center power market?

Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 678 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET DYNAMICS

Data Center Power Market Overview

Data Center Power Market Dynamics

Generator Set Selection Criteria

Power Architecture in Data Centers

Market Opportunities & Trends

5G Adoption Growing Edge Deployments

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy

Rise in Sustainable Innovations

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Natural Gas Generators

Ecodiesel Generators

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Microgrids

Emergence of Advanced Ups Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Zinc Batteries

Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries

Adoption of Fuel Cell Generators

Noise Comparison

On-Site Production of Hydrogen

Procurement of Software-Defined Power

Artificial Intelligence

Building Management System (Bms)

Data Center Infrastructure Management (Dcim)

Environmental Monitoring System (Ems)

Market Growth Enablers

Power Outages in the Market

Surge in Rack Power Density

Market Restraints

Carbon Emission Challenges in the Market

High Maintenance Cost of Infrastructure

High Procurement Cost of Infrastructure

