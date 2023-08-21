Transformer in Utilities 2.0 Research Report 2023: Key Innovation Areas in Power & Utilities - Breakdown by Emerging, Accelerating, and Maturing Status

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer in Utilities 2.0 - How Tech is Driving the Sector Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation.
It also casts light on transformer-related recent developments, deals, patent publications, real-world innovations, and market player insights. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
The power & utilities sector is adopting AI, robotics, and advanced technologies to optimize transformer operations. Innovations like digital twins and IIoT enable AI monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote inspections, enhancing grid efficiency and uninterrupted power supply.
Communication tech supports asset smartification, while drones and swimming robots improve inspection and maintenance. This transformation aims to optimize power distribution and reduce human intervention for a more efficient and reliable power system.
Transformer-related news, deals, patent landscape, real-world innovations, OEM market share, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Related News
- Transformer updates related to select technologies
2. M&A and Partnerships
- Key acquisitions and investments and strategic partnerships related to transformers
3. Patent Landscape Analysis
- Patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in transformers, top authorities, and noteworthy patents
4. Real-world Innovations
- Tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to transformers
5. Technology Foresights Model
- The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players
6. Market players
- Transformer OEMs' market share, IT spend, and the spend on select technologies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- ABB
- Accenture
- Airbus
- Alphabet
- Amp X
- BLP Industry.AI
- Boeing
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions
- China Amorphous Technology
- China Power Equipment
- China Southern Power Grid
- COMEM Group
- Comision Federal de Electricidad
- CRG
- DEPsys
- Eaton
- Electro Industries/GaugeTech
- Emerson
- Enel Green Power Espana
- Energy Robotics
- Ericsson
- EVNNPT
- Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System PJSC
- Furukawa
- GE
- GE Digital
- GE Power
- General Electric
- Grida Energy
- Guizhou Power Grid
- Hangzhou Kelin Electric
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Energy
- Hive Power
- Honeywell
- Howard Industries
- Huawei
- hybriData
- Hyosung Corp
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems
- IBM
- Immersion
- Intel
- iRobot
- Itron
- Jiangsu Qita Power
- Jiangxi Mingzheng Transformation Equipment
- JSHP Transformer
- Juniper Networks
- LG
- MeDICA
- Megger Group
- Metrycom
- Microavia
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nanjing Yangdong Electric
- New York Power Authority
- NYPA
- Onepredict
- Philips
- Power Grid Corporation of India
- Qualcomm
- Reseau de Transport d'Electricite
- Rosseti Lenenergo
- Saudi Electricity
- Schneider
- Schneider Electric
- SEL
- Sharper Shape
- Siemens
- Siemens Energy
- Simcoa Operations
- SPIC Brasil
- SPX Technologies Inc
- State Grid Corporation of China
- State Grid Yingda
- Synaptec
- TBEA
- Terna
- Toshiba Corp
- TWBB
- Txplore
- UK Power Networks
- Vertiv
- Vestas
- Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation
- Voltamp Transformers
- Xcel Energy
- Xi'an XD Transformer
- Yokogawa
