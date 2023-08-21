Transformer in Utilities 2.0 Research Report 2023: Key Innovation Areas in Power & Utilities - Breakdown by Emerging, Accelerating, and Maturing Status

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer in Utilities 2.0 - How Tech is Driving the Sector Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation.

It also casts light on transformer-related recent developments, deals, patent publications, real-world innovations, and market player insights. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

The power & utilities sector is adopting AI, robotics, and advanced technologies to optimize transformer operations. Innovations like digital twins and IIoT enable AI monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote inspections, enhancing grid efficiency and uninterrupted power supply.

Communication tech supports asset smartification, while drones and swimming robots improve inspection and maintenance. This transformation aims to optimize power distribution and reduce human intervention for a more efficient and reliable power system.

Transformer-related news, deals, patent landscape, real-world innovations, OEM market share, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.



Scope

Related news - provides transformer updates related to technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), digital twins, communication technologies, industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), drones, and remote and predictive maintenance.

M&A and Partnerships - highlights key acquisitions and investments and strategic partnerships related to transformers.

Patent Landscape Analysis - examines patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in transformers, top authorities, and noteworthy patents.

Real-world Innovations - showcases tangible innovations and breakthroughs in the realm of transformers.

Key disruptive forces in the power & utilities sector - explores the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in power & utilities, along with the key players.

Market players - presents the market share, IT spend, and the spend for select technologies of select transformer OEMs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Related News

Transformer updates related to select technologies

2. M&A and Partnerships

Key acquisitions and investments and strategic partnerships related to transformers

3. Patent Landscape Analysis

Patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in transformers, top authorities, and noteworthy patents

4. Real-world Innovations

Tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to transformers

5. Technology Foresights Model

The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players

6. Market players

Transformer OEMs' market share, IT spend, and the spend on select technologies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

ABB

Accenture

Airbus

Alphabet

Amp X

BLP Industry.AI

Boeing

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

China Amorphous Technology

China Power Equipment

China Southern Power Grid

COMEM Group

Comision Federal de Electricidad

CRG

DEPsys

Eaton

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

Emerson

Enel Green Power Espana

Energy Robotics

Ericsson

EVNNPT

Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System PJSC

Furukawa

GE

GE Digital

GE Power

General Electric

Google

Grida Energy

Guizhou Power Grid

Hangzhou Kelin Electric

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy

Hive Power

Honeywell

Howard Industries

Huawei

hybriData

Hyosung Corp

Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems

IBM

Immersion

Intel

iRobot

Itron

Jiangsu Qita Power

Jiangxi Mingzheng Transformation Equipment

JSHP Transformer

Juniper Networks

LG

MeDICA

Megger Group

Metrycom

Microavia

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Nanjing Yangdong Electric

New York Power Authority

NYPA

Onepredict

Philips

Power Grid Corporation of India

Qualcomm

Reseau de Transport d'Electricite

Rosseti Lenenergo

Saudi Electricity

Schneider

Schneider Electric

SEL

Sharper Shape

Siemens

Siemens Energy

Simcoa Operations

SPIC Brasil

SPX Technologies Inc

State Grid Corporation of China

State Grid Yingda

Synaptec

TBEA

Terna

Toshiba Corp

TWBB

Txplore

UK Power Networks

Vertiv

Vestas

Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation

Voltamp Transformers

Xcel Energy

Xi'an XD Transformer

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmgfa1



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.