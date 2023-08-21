BW Offshore: Invitation to Q2 2023 Presentation 28 August

Invitation to Q2 2023 Presentation 28 August

BW Offshore will release its Half-Year 2023 results on Monday 28 August at 07:30 CEST.

The Company will host a presentation of its financial results the same day at 09:00 CEST at BW Offshore’s offices at Karenslyst Allé 6 in Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:

BW Offshore Limited - Q2 Presentation Webcast

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30-second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 6 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



