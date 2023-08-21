Intraoral Scanners Market to be Worth US$ 1.04 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Intraoral Scanners Market is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 7.5% and is expected to reach US $1.04 Billion by the end of 2032.



The need for intraoral scanners in dental clinics is increasing as a result of the number of skilled personnel and cutting-edge dental imaging technologies. The usage of intraoral scanners in dental clinics is expanding as a result of rising purchasing power and greater demand for digital dentistry.

The demand for intraoral scanner products from dental clinics is anticipated to grow at an amazing CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period since patients mostly choose to visit dental clinics for any dental issues. Also, there is a noticeable rise in demand for intraoral digital scanners and 3D dental scanners for usage in dental offices.

Digital dentistry's intraoral scanners are increasingly common in dental offices. This is because using computerised methods for diagnosing illnesses in routine clinical practise has several advantages. The adoption of digital dental dentistry and dental radiology equipment by dental clinics is higher than that of other end users as a result of the development of electronic health records, cloud storage of data, and modern dental equipment.



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1.04 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

3M Company

3shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Condor Technologies

Densys Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Planmeca Oy

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Continuous advancements in intraoral scanning technology, including higher accuracy, speed, and ease of use, have driven adoption among dental professionals. The broader shift towards digital dentistry, which includes computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), has fueled the demand for intraoral scanners as they integrate seamlessly into digital workflows.

Intraoral scanners offer a more comfortable and efficient experience for patients compared to traditional impression methods, leading to increased patient satisfaction and improved dental care outcomes.

Moreover, scanners can streamline the dental workflow by reducing the time required for impression-taking and subsequent model fabrication. This efficiency can lead to cost savings for dental practices.

Intraoral scanners provide highly accurate digital models, reducing the chances of errors in the treatment planning and manufacturing process, which is crucial for restorations like crowns, bridges, and implants.

Vital Indicators Shaping Future of The Industry

The seamless integration of intraoral scanners with digital workflows, including design and manufacturing processes, was a crucial factor shaping the market's future. Compatibility with various software platforms and systems was key.

Increased competition among manufacturers of intraoral scanners could lead to improved features, cost-effectiveness, and innovation in the products offered to dental professionals, driving market expansion.

The adoption of intraoral scanners in various dental specialties beyond general dentistry, such as orthodontics, implantology, and prosthodontics, was expected to influence market growth.

The evolving regulatory landscape and approval processes for digital dental technologies, including intraoral scanners, could impact the rate of adoption and expansion within the market.

The availability of comprehensive training and education programs for dental professionals on using intraoral scanners effectively and integrating them into their practice workflows was expected to play a role in the market's growth.



Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Intraoral scanners and associated software can be expensive to acquire and implement, which can be a barrier for smaller dental practices and clinics with limited budgets.

Integrating intraoral scanners with existing practice management software and CAD/CAM systems can be complex and require additional training and support, which may deter adoption.

Dental professionals who are accustomed to traditional impression methods may be resistant to adopting new digital technologies, requiring time and effort to change established practices.

Adequate training and education are essential for using intraoral scanners effectively. The lack of comprehensive training programs can hinder successful implementation and utilization.

How competition influences the market

Key players in the market are focusing on the development of intraoral scanners to boost their market position. Moreover, manufacturing companies are making high investments in this industry.

Intense competition encourages manufacturers to invest in research and development to create more advanced and innovative intraoral scanning solutions. Companies strive to differentiate themselves by offering features like improved accuracy, speed, ease of use, and integration with other dental technologies. Competing manufacturers constantly aim to outdo each other by introducing new technologies and features that can provide a competitive edge. This leads to a continuous cycle of technological advancements, driving the market forward.

For instance, In April 2021, Medit introduced the i700 wireless intraoral scanner, presenting a new wireless wand characterized by similar levels of accuracy, speed, and lightweight design.



Key Segments in Intraoral Scanners Industry Research Report

By Modality: Standalone Benchtop Portable Wall-Mounted

By Technology: Optical Wand Confocal Microscopic Imaging

By Application: Dental Restoration Orthodontics Periodontics Endodontics Others

By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Diagnostic Centers Dental Academic & Research Institutes Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





