Wireless Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 427.43 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 11.27%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless infrastructure market size was valued at USD 202.43 billion in 2022 and is projected USD 427.43 billion by 2029. This growth is expected to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.27% during the forecast period. The research report, titled "Wireless Infrastructure Market, 2023-2029," conducted by Fortune Business Insights™, delves deeply into these insights.

The analysis underscores a surge in demand for high-speed data within both residential and commercial sectors. This, in turn, is expected to drive investments across economies at varying stages of development, spanning from emerging to advanced. A noteworthy trend is the increasing interest in satellite-based connectivity, particularly within the marine and defense sectors. This trend is poised to attract investments in this particular segment. Additionally, there is a positive outlook regarding investments in 5G technology, indicating promising growth prospects in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Wireless Infrastructure Market Report:

Capgemini Engineering (France)

Ciena Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Huawei Technologies co., Ltd. (China)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia (Finland)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Mavenir (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 11.27% 2029 Value Projection USD 427.43 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 202.43 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 298 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Connectivity Type Analysis

By Infrastructure Analysis

By Platform Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Wireless Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers Increase in Demand for High-speed Internet Connectivity to Drive the Market Growth Growing Adoption of IoT-based Electronics Devices Boosts the Growth of the Market

Segments

5G Connectivity to Remain Dominant with Rising Demand for High Speed

In terms of connectivity, the market is segregated into 3G, 2G, 4G & LTE, 5G, and satellite. The 5G segment will grow at a robust rate due to rising demand for broader connections, high speed, and low latency. Growing usage of smart devices will further propel the demand for 5G technology.

Macro-cell to be Sought-after to Boost IoT, Mobile Device Coverage

With respect to infrastructure, the market is segregated into small cell, mobile core, carrier Wi-Fi, macro-cells, SATCOM, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS), cloud RAN, and backhaul. The macro-cells segment will observe a notable CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the need to boost mobile device, smartphone, and IoT device coverage.

Government & Defense Sector to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Investments in Military Domain

On the basis of the platform, the market is classified into commercial and government & defense. The government & defense segment is further subdivided into homeland security, defense, and government institutions/agencies. The government & defense segment will grow due to soaring investments in the military and maritime sectors.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Strong Demand for Wireless Services Expedites Production

Demand for advanced telecommunication equipment became pronounced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European countries exhibited an exponential demand for advanced telecommunication equipment for navigation and military communication services. Prominently, the demand for multi-platform anti-jamming antennas became noticeable to prevent intrusion and detection from enemies.

COVID-19 Impact

5G Deployment Witnessed Disruptions Amidst Pandemic

Supply chain disruptions across major economies had a telling impact on the 5G deployment. Leading companies postponed or canceled their projects. Meanwhile, robust policies favored the introduction of 5G and business automation. The expansion of wireless infrastructure became pronounced as companies strived to overcome challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

The trend for IoT-based Electronic Devices to Drive Innovations

An exponential rise in data usage on defense vetronics and smartphones could spur the wireless infrastructure market share. Bullish demand for sensors, receivers, transmitters, and processors will augur well for the industry's growth. To illustrate, in October 2021, COMSovereign collaborated with Total Network Solutions (TNS) to explore how blockchain technology could improve wireless network security in the U.S. Besides, soaring demand for advanced electronics devices in the aerospace and defense sector could expedite investments across the globe. However, prevailing concerns such as breaches of data privacy and network breach could impede the industry growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with the Presence of Leading Companies

The U.S. and Canada could witness investments galore in the wake of the growing expansion of 5G networks and infusion of funds into the military and defense sectors. Increased demand for satellite connections will spur the demand for autonomous vehicle infrastructure will bode well for regional growth. Prominently, industrial automation could encourage leading companies to invest in North America.

Europe wireless infrastructure market growth will be pronounced with following the implementation of robust policies. Major companies, such as Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Inmarsat plc, and Three UK, are expected to expedite investments in advanced wireless infrastructure solutions.

The Asia Pacific market outlook will be strong on the back of the expansion of smartphone users across China, India, and Australia. Wireless communication devices are expected to be sought-after as the demand for higher-speed and low latency continues to surge across the region. It is worth noting that the digitalization of the maritime and defense sector will bode well for regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Emphasize Meeting High Bandwidth Demand to Boost Portfolios

Leading companies are expected to invest in organic and inorganic strategies, including product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 - T-Mobile Polska rolled out Long-Haul 400GbE Service with Ciena to keep up with the demand for high bandwidth from cloud and data services applications.

