Clear Aligner Market Trends: Escalating R&D Expenditures in MedTech and Technological Advancements Shape the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market (by End Users, Distribution Channels & Region): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligner market value is projected to reach US$5.99 billion by 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2027.

The market's expansion is attributed to various factors, including the growing urban population, increasing cases of teeth misalignment, rising consumer confidence index, growing disposable income, surging focus on facial appearance, and the rise of dental tourism. These factors are driving the demand for clear aligners worldwide.

North America Leads the Clear Aligner Market

North America is the fastest-growing regional market for clear aligners. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising teen population, increasing demand for customized clear aligners, a surge in malocclusions, and advancements in dental equipment manufacturing processes.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the global clear aligner market. Additionally, it highlights key trends, such as escalating research and development expenditures in MedTech, technological advancements, and a high number of product launches.

Scope of the report

The "Global Clear Aligner Market" report offers valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, providing information on market value, growth projections, competitive landscape, key players' market share, and analysis of major regional markets.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global clear aligner market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Canada, China & Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players are also presented in detail.

Key Players in the Clear Aligner Market

The report presents detailed profiles of leading players in the clear aligner market, including:

The 3M Company

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Straumann Holding AG

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahoq3k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment