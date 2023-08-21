Uranium Ore Industry Research Report 2023-2027: Unveiling the Largest & Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uranium Ore Global Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uranium ore market will grow from $790 million in 2022 to $820 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. the market is expected to grow to $1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for uranium ore? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more. the report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The growth in the uranium ore market is due to increasing nuclear fuel spending in countries such as Australia, Kazakhstan, and Canada owing to increasing spend on the defence industry. the use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time.



In January 2022, Uranium Energy Corp, a U.S based uranium mining and exploration company acquired Uranium One Americas (U1A), Inc for an amount of $112 million in cash together with an additional $2.9 million in estimated working capital (primarily pre-paid insurance and land payments) and the assumption of $19 million in reclamation bonding. With this acquisition, UEC's sector-leading US ISR production profile increases to 6.5 million pounds U3O8 per year based on the permitted and installed capacity of our Wyoming and South Texas hub-and-spoke operations. Uranium One Americas (U1A), Inc is a US-based uranium-radium-vanadium ores company.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the uranium ore market in 2021. the regions covered in this uranium ore market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major players in the Uranium Ore market include Cameco, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Billiton Ltd., Paladin Energy, and Energy Resources of Australia.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Uranium Ore Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Uranium Ore Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Uranium Ore Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Uranium Ore Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Uranium Ore Market Trends and Strategies



8. Uranium Ore Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers of the Market

8.2.2. Restraints on the Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers of the Market

8.3.2. Restraints on the Market



9. Uranium Ore Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Uranium Ore Market, 2022, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Uranium Ore Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Uranium Ore Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



10. Uranium Ore Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Uranium Ore Market, Segmentation by Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Granite-Type Uranium Deposits

10.1.2. Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits

10.1.3. Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits

10.1.4. Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits

10.2. Global Uranium Ore Market, Segmentation by Mining Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Underground Mining

10.2.2. Surface Mining



11. Uranium Ore Market Metrics

11.1. Uranium Ore Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Uranium Ore Market Expenditure, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Cameco

Rio Tinto Group

BHP Billiton Ltd.

Paladin Energy

Energy Resources of Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ppnx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.