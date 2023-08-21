Transparent Plastics Global Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027: Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Expected to Propel the Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Plastics Global Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transparent plastics market is expected to grow from $125.33 billion in 2022 to $136.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97%. The market is expected to grow to $172.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.04%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for transparent plastics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

An increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the transparent plastics market. Transparent plastics are used in electric vehicles for packaging and vehicle parts such as interior and exterior panels, windshields, car indicator covers, windows, and other parts as they are lightweight, less fuel-hungry, and affordable. For instance, the International Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental agency with headquarters in France, reports that global sales of electric vehicles climbed by 43% in 2020. As a result, the increase in demand for electric vehicles is driving the transparent plastics market.



Bio-based transparent plastics are a key trend gaining popularity in the transparent plastics market. Major players in the market are focusing on launching bio-based polymers and plastics for market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Lanxess, a Germany-based chemical company, launched Durethan BLUEBKV60H2.0EF. It is a sustainable high-performance plastic which either have a carbon footprint that is at least 50% lower than that of conventional products, or at least 50% made from circular (recycled or biobased) raw materials.



In December 2021, Sonco, a US-based packaging company, acquired Clear Pack Company for an undisclosed amount. Through this partnership, Sonoco will expand its rigid plastic operations. Clear Pack Company is a US-based manufacturer of thermoformed and extruded plastic materials.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the transparent plastics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the transparent plastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Transparent PlasticsMarket Segmentation

Segmentation by Type

Rigid Transparent Plastics

Flexible Transparent Plastics

Segmentation by Polymer Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Other Polymers

Segmentation by Application

Packaging

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Other Applications

Major players in the transparent plastics market are:

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Covestro AG

BASF SE

INEOS Group

PPG Industries

Evonik Industries

Lanxess AG

Teijin Limited

LG Chem

Denka Company Limited

Trinseo PLC

Asahi Kasei

Eastman Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corporation

Arkema SA

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $136.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $172.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auga0g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment