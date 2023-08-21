Green Data Center Market Size to Surpass USD 213.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2%

Pune,India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global green data center market size was valued at USD 61.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 213.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled " Green Data Center Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

Fujitsu created energy-efficient photonics, smart NIC, and CPUs for green data centers under the NEDO program. Through this move, the company aimed to strengthen the development of innovative networks and computing technologies to increase the efficiency of green data centers.

Key Takeaways:

Green Data Center Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 213.39 Billion in 2030

Robots powered by AI can forecast power interruptions, achieve better performance metrics, and spend less money on maintenance.

A sustainable data centre with energy-efficient technologies requires a larger initial investment than a conventional one.

The services segment is expected to record the highest CAGR due to their growing demand in deploying green technologies.

Green Data Center Market in North America was USD 26.43 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Green Data Center Market are Dell EMC Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Vertiv Corporation (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 213.39 Billion Base Year 2022 Green Data Center Market Size in 2022 USD 61.04 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, User, Regional

















Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Use of AI in Power & Cooling Technologies to Boost Market Progress

Cutting-edge technologies, such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are being increasingly used in green data centers to automate several process and decrease their carbon footprint. Organizations are boosting the demand for data center services as digital transformation is taking over several industries across the globe. Data center operators are trying to overcome these problems by using AI and ML technologies in their infrastructure, thereby driving the market growth.

However, high costs associated with initial investments and modifying the existing infrastructure might impede the market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Solutions

Power System

Monitoring & Management System

Cooling/HVAC System

Networking System

Services

Professional

Managed

By User

Colocation Providers

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Enterprises

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Global Market Growth with Increasing Presence of Large-Scale Data Centers

North America is expected to capture the largest green data center market share as the region has a vast presence of data centers. The region is also seeing a notable rise in investments from hyperscale data center operators and colocation service providers.

The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to record a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the region’s ever-expanding IT sector and rapid adoption of digital technologies.





Competitive Landscape:

Green Data Center Providers to Enter into Partnerships and Collaborations to Expand Market Presence

Some of the key players operating in the market are collaborating or partnering with companies in the same space to increase their revenue margins. These partnerships can help organizations boost their sales and reduce costs by combining or sharing different unique resources.

FAQs:

How big is the green Data Center Market?

The Green Data Center Market size was USD 61.04 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 213.39 billion by 2030.

How fast is the green Data Center Market growing?

The green Data Center Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

